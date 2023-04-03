Direct employment of GPs by State to be examined by new review group

High demand has placed GP services under heavy pressure in recent years, and many have stopped taking new patients. Photograph: iStock

The use of GPs directly employed by the Health Service Executive is to be examined by a new review group on the provision of general practice.

GPs directly employed by the HSE have been mooted as a possible solution to the shortage of doctors in some rural and deprived areas.

Their possible deployment is to be investigated by a strategic review of general practice, announced by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Monday.

Ensuring an adequate supply of GPs, expanding capacity, the reform of out-of-hours GP services and the provision of supports for practices will be examined by the review group.

READ MORE

The review will also look at making greater use of support roles such as GP nurses in order to improve the delivery of services in the community, as well as providing for the establishment of practices and succession planning.

The group, to report by the end of the year, will be overseen by a project group comprising three working GPs - Prof Tom O’Dowd, Dr Niall MacNamara and Dr Katie Wolahan - and is due to be completed by the end of this year.

High demand has placed GP services under heavy pressure in recent years, and many have stopped taking new patients. About one-fifth of the workforce is nearing retirement.

Publishing the terms of reference for a strategic review of general practice, the Department of Health said it will identify the challenges facing the sector in delivering a sustainable service into the future, and set out the actions needed to address these challenges in the context of Sláintecare.

[ Over 40% of Sláintecare reforms suffered delay last year, report finds ]

Sláintecare, a 10-year plan for the future of the health service agreed by all parties in 2017, envisages greatly increased provision of care in the community, but this will not be possible without an improved supply and more uniform distribution of GPs.

The review will draw on the expertise of the HSE and general practice, including through consultation with the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), according to the department.

The last review, in 2019, resulted in greater involvement of GPs in the management of chronic conditions.

Mr Donnelly said: “The Government is committed to achieving universal healthcare, where people can access the right care in the right place at the right time. A Strategic Review of General Practice is necessary to ensure that General Practice is properly structured and resourced to help with our reform agenda.”