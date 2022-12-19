Hospital overcrowding matches previous record as 760 patients wait on trolleys

There were 760 admitted patients waiting for a bed on Monday, according to the daily TrolleyWatch count by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals this morning has equalled the all-time record, as the health service suffers a pre-Christmas onslaught from winter respiratory viruses.

This equals the 760 trolley figure recorded on January 6th, 2020, shortly before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This equals the 760 trolley figure recorded on January 6th, 2020, shortly before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overcrowding in both adult and children hospitals is being driven by high levels of respiratory viruses, with flu and Covid in resurgence and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) remaining at near record levels. All the signs point to the health service coming under extreme pressure in the post-Christmas period.

“Today’s trolley figures are unacceptably high,” said INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha. “This level of overcrowding is a danger to patients and staff, alike. The HSE, Government and each individual hospital group must take urgent action today and pull every lever available to them to ease the pressure in our hospitals.”

The INMO has urged the worst-impacted hospitals to implement their emergency protocols.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said it was “not too late to bring private hospitals on the pitch” and she also urged the curtailment of non-urgent elective care.

“Today’s record overcrowding was entirely predictable, the INMO has been warning this was going to happen, medics have been doing the same. Warnings from those who are working on the frontline should not fall on deaf ears.”

“Behind these figures are patients who are being stripped of their dignity and privacy while being deemed sick enough to be admitted to hospital. We know that more often than not our members are working in conditions that are unsafely staffed, meaning that providing safe care in an overcrowded environment is impossible.”

University Hospital Limerick, traditionally the hospital worst affected by overcrowding, once again has the highest number of patients on trolleys today. The 92 patients who are waiting for admission include 47 in its emergency department and 45 elsewhere in the hospital on wards.

Cork University Hospital has 76 patients waiting for admission, all in its ED.