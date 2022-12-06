HSE investigating if death of child (4) in northeast was linked to Strep A

There has been a big leap in the number of scarlet fever cases. Symptoms of scarlet fever include a sore throat, headache and fever. Stock photograph: iStock

The HSE’s director of national health protection has said that Strep A is being investigated as one of the possible causes in the death of a four-year-old child in the northeast/north Dublin region.

Dr Eamonn O’Moore said the HSE was reviewing the details of the child’s death, which he described as a terrible event.

Dr O’Moore told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that Strep A was among other conditions being investigated as the cause of death. More details will emerge over the day, and every care will be taken with due diligence as the laboratory process was time sensitive, he added.

To date there have been 55 confirmed cases of Strep A in Ireland, with two deaths – both elderly people. Of the 55 cases 16 were paediatric.

There was an increase in Strep A cases this year, said Dr O’Moore. There were “lots of bugs circulating” so people should be mindful, observe respiratory etiquette and if ill should not be mixing with others, he said, adding the flu vaccine was important.

Elsewhere, a five-year-old child at a Belfast primary school that last week reported a severe case of Strep A has died.

Black Mountain Primary School, which has sent a letter to parents, spoke of its “tragic loss” and said “the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time”.

It said in a statement: “To assist in supporting our pupils and staff at this sad time, additional trained staff from the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team have been engaged and will be providing support to the school.

“A letter has been sent by the school to parents, informing them of our tragic loss and providing information on the support services available through school for our children during this incredibly sad time.

“We recognise that this news may cause worry amongst our school community and we want to reassure parents that we continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency at this time.”

Health authorities in Northern Ireland have yet to comment.

Eight children in Britain have died with a form of Strep A in recent months.

Strep A infections are usually mild and can be easily treated with antibiotics. Illnesses caused by the Group A Strep bacteria include skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

There has been a big leap in the number of scarlet fever cases. Symptoms of scarlet fever include a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a “sandpapery” feel.

On darker skin, the rash can be harder to see but will still be “sandpapery”.

Strep A infections can develop into a more serious invasive Group A strep (iGAS) infection – though this is rare.

Last week, the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland urged parents and carers to be aware of scarlet fever symptoms after an increase in the number of cases at schools and nurseries across the region.

It said this follows two years during the coronavirus pandemic when reported cases were lower than usual.

It said clusters of scarlet fever have been reported at schools and nurseries in Antrim, Belfast, Bangor and Craigavon. – Additional reporting PA