Great food and drink outdoors: From ice-creams and fish and chips in the sun to seaside brunches

Our reputation for good weather may be patchy, but good food and drink? That’s a sure thing. And let’s face it, most things taste better outside, along with a bit of sun – whether you’re on a terrace, in a beer garden, perched by the sea, or spread out in the park. From ice-creams and fish and chips to pints in the sun, seaside brunches and picnic-ready bites, we’ve pulled together some of the best places to enjoy those classic Irish summer treats, in all their al fresco glory.

Ice-cream

Budding food critic Robin Dunworth checks out the ice-cream from Storm in a Teacup in Skerries

An ice-cream by the seaside is a sure marker that it’s summertime. In Dublin, Teddy’s in Dún Laoghaire evokes summers past. Pick up one of their famous 99s from their Windsor Terrace HQ or at the end of the East Pier and enjoy it looking out at Dublin Bay. North of the city, Storm In A Teacup in Skerries is another staple stop for old-school 99s and all manner of seaside treats.

For made-from-scratch goodness and award-winning flavours, head to Morelli’s in Portstewart, Co Derry. Choose from an impressive sundae list or their rich, scooped ice-cream, and eat it on the seaside promenade. Sit outside Linnalla Cáfe in Clare, with the Burren hills and Galway Bay as the backdrop, and enjoy ice-cream made with their own dairy and plenty of local ingredients. In Sligo, Mammy Johnston’s Ice Cream Parlour is a perennial summer favourite thanks to its coastal setting and some of the best gelato on the west coast.

Fish and chips

The Fish Basket, Long Strand, Co Cork

A classic summer lunch or dinner has to be a feed of fish and chips, doused in salt and vinegar, eaten outside. You’d expect top-class fish and chips in Ireland’s largest fishing port, Killybegs, and that’s exactly what Killybegs Seafood Shack delivers. Freshly landed fish – battered or breaded and fried to perfection. It tastes even better when eaten pierside. Don’t skip the famous Killybegs vinegar.

On Cork’s Long Strand beach, The Fish Basket serves excellent west Cork seafood on benches looking out at the sand. At The Fisherman’s Catch Fish Shop on the harbour in Clogherhead, Co Louth, they use fish from their own boats, served in a proper chipper style, along with fresh oysters and more, with benches outside looking over the water. Eunice Power’s And Chips in Dungarvan is the sort of takeaway every town should have: sustainable seasonal seafood, some of the best chips in the country, and plenty of harbourside spots at which to eat them.

Julia’s Lobster Truck is a much-loved pop-up that turns up in lovely spots around Ireland all summer, serving elevated food-truck seafood, local oysters, mussels in broth with chips, and lobster rolls. Keep an eye on Instagram for their pop-up locations.

Pints and pub grub

Tigh TP's, Ballydavid, Co Kerry

A frosty pint, cider over clinking ice, a creamy stout or a crisp 0.0 – whatever your preference, it always tastes better outdoors in the sun. Ireland has no shortage of spots for a pint outside, some with very decent pub grub to match.

Coastal bars with sea views always feel summery, and they’re scattered all around our coastline. The Blue Light’s big beer garden in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains gives punters wide views across the city and out to sea. Waves lap against the wall as you sit on the terrace at The Strand Inn in Dunmore East, Co Waterford. At Sweeney’s Strand Bar and Shop in Claddaghduff, Co Galway, you can watch the tidal road to Omey Island appear and disappear while sipping a creamy pint. Pierside benches overlooking Kilmacalogue Harbour are prized seats for a pint and a toastie at Helen’s Bar on the Beara Peninsula, Co Kerry. Likewise at Tigh TP, in Baile na nGall (aka Ballydavid), in the west Kerry Gaeltacht.

For a full al fresco pub feed, Arundel’s by the Pier on Cork’s Sheep’s Head Peninsula has a strong menu of pub-classic dishes built around local suppliers. In the picturesque west Cork village of Baltimore, Bushes Bar has one of the best front-courtyard views, with the harbour spread out below. It’s a fine place for a pint and a crab sandwich.

In Waterford, The Moorings in Dungarvan offers harbour-facing tables, a full menu and lovely pints. The Harbour Bar in Downings has a stunning outdoor area with views across Donegal beach and Rosapenna, while Fisk Seafood Bar next door keeps you well fed.

Sunny city streets

What is better than a whole street of terraces and outdoor tables in the sunshine? It’s the sort of thing we often admire abroad, but there are a few streets at home that come into their own when the sun appears.

Galway’s Quay Street always has a buzz, but for a more local feel, head to the city’s Westend, where the streets are pedestrianised on summer evenings and the bars and restaurants spill out on to the pavement. You could settle in for glasses of wine and seasonal plates at Universal, or a few bites and craft beers at Bierhaus. The places that are drinks-led happily let you order food from nearby neighbours. There’s a real sense of community to it all and plenty of craic.

In Dublin 1, Capel Street is pedestrianised and packed with places to eat and drink. Aobaba for Vietnamese, Dash for some of the city’s best smash burgers, pints outside The Boars Head or O’Neills, cocktails in the courtyard outside Penny Lane, excellent-value food from Ayla Turkish Foods Market, and plenty more besides. Don’t miss the sunny terrace at Bar 1661 around the corner.

Cork’s Princes Street is another strong choice. Pedestrianised in 2020 as part of the city’s reimagining, it is now a lively hub for food and drink, with bright umbrellas and plenty of outdoor seating. You’ll find a good mix of places, from Nosh 19 to Clancy’s Pub, plus pizza, Italian, Manta Indian and more.

Brunch

Angelina's, Dublin 4

Slow summer mornings are made all the better when breakfast or brunch is eaten outdoors. Shells Café in Strandhill has been setting the pace for seaside brunch since 2010, with a generous outdoor deck and a menu built around seasonal, produce-led dishes, very good coffee and, if the mood takes you, a spritz, all looking out over the Atlantic.

In Dublin, grab a table at Angelina’s for polished brunch dishes: eggs Benedict, pancakes and French toast served on a smart canal-side terrace, with a smoky Bloody Mary or mimosa on the side.

At Burtown House in Athy, fresh scones, bruschetta, herby potato cakes and eggs all taste better eaten outside surrounded by blooms, with views of the walled garden and the polytunnels that help shape the menu.

In Cork city, brunch at Good Day Deli feels almost ethereal, set in the peaceful gardens of Nano Nagle Place and serving thoughtful, sustainably sourced dishes.

Coffee and pastry

Happy Out, Bull Island

Coffee and a pastry, or indeed tea and cake, is rarely a bad idea, especially when the sun is out. If you want a sea breeze in Dublin, Happy Out has you covered on both sides of the bay. On the northside, cross the wooden bridge to Dollymount Strand, where a shipping-container cafe serves speciality coffee, pastries and more, with open-air deck seating. On the southside in Dún Laoghaire, they’ve taken over the beautifully restored baths building, with an elegant terrace looking straight out over Dublin Bay.

Hugo’s in Lahinch is one of the country’s best bakeries, busy every day serving locally roasted Anam Coffee, their much-loved pastel de nata and many impressive pastries. Delicious when eaten a short walk away at the surfers’ hotspot, Lahinch beach.

In Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, Jinny’s Tea Rooms has outdoor seating overlooking Acres Lake and the Blueway boardwalk. It’s a good spot for a fresh scone or something sweet. In Borris, Co Carlow, the terrace outside the 100-year-old Joyce’s Pub is a real find, especially when Plúr Bakery is there on Fridays and Saturdays with some of the best pastries around.

Cocktails and champagne

The Ice House, Ballina, Co Mayo

When you fancy something a little more polished in the sun, there is no shortage of places around Ireland, especially among the hotel terraces. The Rooftop Bar and Terrace at Anantara The Marker in Dublin has wide panoramic views of the city, the sea and the Wicklow Mountains. Laid-back, loungey seating is perfect for enjoying their Mexican-inspired menu and an icy margarita.

At The Leinster Hotel on Mount Street, the upscale Jean-Georges restaurant has a wonderful sun trap terrace, always with plenty of champagne pouring.

In Mayo, the terrace at The Ice House Hotel has magnificent views over the River Moy. Knockranny House Hotel in Westport has plenty of seating on its Garden Terrace, where cocktails come with views of Clew Bay and Croagh Patrick.

Tipperary’s five-star Cashel Palace Hotel has a beautiful terrace where you can order drinks from the bar while looking out towards the Rock of Cashel.

Picnics and places to stock up

Long before we had terraces and rooftop bars, there was the simple pleasure of a picnic – and really, picnicking hasn’t lost any of its charm. There’s something especially satisfying about finding a good bench or laying out a blanket with a view, particularly when you’ve taken the time to gather something delicious along the way.

The Wicklow Mountains, Ireland’s largest national park, offer endless picnic options, with well-marked trails leading to countless scenic stopping points. A detour to Roundwood Stores beforehand will set you up nicely with mammoth focaccia sandwiches, hearty salads and plenty more besides.

Connemara National Park really delivers on wide-open magic and sweeping views. If you’re en route, Sullivan’s Country Grocer in Oughterard is a perfect stop for picnic provisions, and on the other side, in Clifden, the aptly named Connemara Hamper is the place to stock up.

Further south, a drive around Slea Head in Kerry is almost a summer rite of passage, best tackled with a basket packed at Siopa Uí Lúing in Ventry, where you’ll find made-to-order sandwiches and plenty of Irish artisan treats. In Limerick, weekends are made for the Milk Market, where local producers have everything you need to build a fine spread before settling somewhere nearby along the Shannon.

Pizza

Rathmullan House, Co Donegal

Pizza has firmly established itself as an Irish favourite over the past few decades, moving from import to something distinctly our own, often with local ingredients and very good results. Few do it better than Galway’s The Dough Bros, whose wood-fired slices can be enjoyed al fresco out the back of O’Connell’s on Eyre Square, which also happens to be one of the city’s finest beer gardens. If you’re on the move, their Lil’ Bros’ spot across the park is perfect for a quick grab-and-go to eat during a wander.

Brees pub in Strandhill, Co Sligo, at the foothills of Knocknarea, is where you’ll find the playfully named No Reservations Pizza, and a generous beer garden to eat it in. Further north, at Rathmullan House in Donegal, the outdoor Pavilion keeps busy all summer with stone-baked sourdough pies you could even take to the beach. On the west Cork coast, Dunmore House’s Sea Terrace overlooking Clonakilty Bay serves Boatshed Pizza, which is made all the better by the Atlantic views.

Dublin 8 is a strong spot for outdoor pies. Coke Lane Pizza can be ordered out the back of Lucky’s on Meath Street and at their sister pub, The Circular in Rialto, which has sunny streetside seating. Up the road in Inchicore, Rascals Brewery pairs craft beer with excellent slices and seats outside. South by the sea in Dún Laoghaire, Oliveto at Haddington House serves Italian-style pizza and cocktails in a big, gorgeous garden area overlooking Dublin Bay.