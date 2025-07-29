Ten great food trucks and restaurant pop-ups around Ireland

Caitlin Ruth

Based in west Cork, Ruth’s food truck has a constantly changing menu, with a strong emphasis on local and seasonal produce. The summer schedule will see the truck in Black’s of Kinsale (brewery and distillery) for three weeks starting June 11th, Wednesday-Saturday. (Booking essential, tickets go on sale second week of May via link on Instagram). There will be a two-night pop-up at Goleen Harbour on July 4th and 5th, then for three weeks in August, it’s Levis in Ballydehob. instagram.com/caitlinruthfood

Little Catch

Denise Darrer of Little Catch Seafood Bar. Photograph: Dylan Vaughan

Seafood-led food truck with a rotating menu – Copper Coast lobster and crayfish roll, Kilmore Quay crab roll, prawn bao, smoked haddock arancini, chowder, sole sandwiches and curried tempura pollock. Locally sourced fish. Moves between spots in Waterford and Wexford – check Instagram for updates. instagram.com/littlecatchseafood

Misunderstood Heron

After losing its spot on the edge of the Killary Fjord, this much loved food truck will now be popping up from June to September at P Dans pub in Louisburgh, Co Mayo. instagram.com/misunderstood_heron/

Mountain View Markets

The farmers market at Mountain View, Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny. Photograph: Dylan Vaughan.

In Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny, Mountain View has a range of artisanal shops and plenty of options for food. But get there early on busy summer weekends, as some of the more popular food stalls can sell out.mountainview.ie

Mushroom Butcher

In a dark, humid former retail unit in Portobello, Mark Senn and Ingrid Baceviciute grow their own mushrooms and serve them hot from a Saturday food truck. The menu changes weekly – tacos, sushi, flatbreads, and the now-famous mushroom fillet roll. Don’t miss the crème brûlée doughnuts if they’re on.instagram.com/mushroombutcher

Pot Duggans

Pot Duggans, Ennistymon, Co Clare

Situated overlooking the Cullenagh river in Ennistymon, Co Clare, Pot Duggans has great pizzas, as well as sandwiches and heartier dishes including hot pot and lamb stew.potduggans.com

Snappy Snappy

Snappy Snappy, Letterfrack: It's all about the crab

At Dooneen Pier, just outside Letterfrack in Connemara, Snappy Snappy offers just one thing – delicious fresh crabmeat. Okay, there are a couple of options (roll or open sourdough sandwich, lemon and dill or chilli dressing) but it’s all about the crab here. instagram.com/snappysnappycrab

Sumi’s Kitchen

Sumi's kitchen, Beggar’s Bush, Dublin 4

Tucked behind Ryan’s of Beggar’s Bush pub off Haddington Road in Dublin 4, this Maharashtrian food truck has built a loyal following since 2023. Expect vada pav, onion bhajis and rotating specials like black pepper soya curry, fish thali or egg lababdar – updates on Instagram. instagram.com/sumiskitchen_official

Swords Castle Food Market

Swords Castle, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

On one Saturday each month from April to September, Swords Castle turns over its medieval courtyard to numerous artisan food stalls, as well as fresh produce vendors, family activities and food-related talks in the restored chapel.swordscastle.events

Trawler Boyz

Trawler Boyz'signature seafood spice box

Seafood should be fun, and nowhere is it more joyous than down in Ballycotton at the rear of The Blackbird pub. Here chef Jimmy Hallinan mixes traditional seafood dishes with street food creations – choose from fish and chips, seafood chowder, the crispy prawn satay box or the signature seafood spice box.instagram.com/trawlerboyzballycotton