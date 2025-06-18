Brews with a view: The best bars around Ireland for a sunny day pint

Sunny weather isn’t just great for drying clothes – it’s also prime beer garden weather. But not all outdoor spots are created equal. We’ve all followed signs to a “terrace” that’s really a bin store or a scruffy car park with pallet chairs. No thanks. These are the cream of old-school pubs around the country perched in stunning coastal spots with plenty of seating and great views.
The Glyde Inn
Annagassan, Co Louth; theglydeinn.ie
This gorgeous redbrick pub and restaurant has unbeatable beachside views over Dundalk Bay, the Cooley and Mourne Mountains.
The Harbour Bar
Downings Co Donegal; instagram.com/the_harbour_bar_downings
Inside, a cosy, memorabilia-filled traditional pub; outside, the views are the scene-stealer, with a terrace overlooking long stretches of beach.
The Blue Light
Barnacullia, Sandyford, Dublin 18; thebluelight.ie
A buzzing beer garden in the foothills of the Dublin mountains with an unparalleled panorama of the city and sea.
Helen’s Bar
Kilmackillogue, Co Kerry; helensbarkilmacalougue.weebly.com
Sitting on a pier overlooking Kilmackillogue Harbour, this remote pub on the Beara Peninsula has bench seats stretching along the water.
Murphy’s Bar
Brandon, Co Kerry, V92 T680; murphysbarbrandon.com
This well-loved Kerry institution, perched on Brandon pier and at the foot of Mount Brandon, offers mountain and sea views of the Dingle Peninsula.
Tigh TP
Baile na nGall, Murreagh, Co Kerry, V92 EE39; tightpdingle.com
Located by a small sandy beach near the Ballydavid Cliff Walk, Tigh TP is a basic pub, but the views, out over the last edge of land to the Atlantic, rival anywhere in Ireland.
The Tin Pub
Ahakista, Co Cork; instagram.com/thetinpub
Through this unassuming pub lies possibly the best beer garden in the country – a well-kept lawn slopes to a stone wall, then a beach, with beautiful views across Dunmanus Bay.
The Jolly Roger
Sherkin Island, Co Cork; instagram.com/thejollyrogerpub
Hop on a ferry from Baltimore to enjoy a pint at this cheery island pub, where the beer garden looks back over the craggy Cork coastline.
O’Sullivans Bar
The Pier, Crookhaven, Co Cork, P81 CF78; osullivanscrookhaven.ie
Known as “The Most Southerly Pint in Ireland,” the busy waterside outdoor seats here are sought after for pier views and a pint with a crab sandwich.
Bushe’s Bar bushesbar.com/about-baltimore
Baltimore, Co Cork
Prime seats in picturesque Baltimore village for watching sunsets over the harbour and soaking up maritime vibes.
The Strand Inn thestrandinn.com
Dunmore East, Co Waterford
Hear waves lap the wall as you enjoy a drink on the terrace of this Dunmore East institution by the beach with views across to Hook Head.
Tigh Uí Mhuirithe/Murrays Pub
Helvick, Co Waterford; instagram.com/tighuimhuirithe_
Nestled in the coastal Gaeltacht of An Rinn, Tigh Uí Mhuirithe boasts a beloved beer garden with stunning views over Dungarvan Harbour that truly comes alive in the sunshine.
Tigh Ned
Inis Oírr, Co Galway; tighned.com
Arguably one of the finest spots for a pint in Ireland, Tigh Ned is the local pub on Inis Oírr, with a beer garden stretching down to the sea and the stunning landscape of Galway Bay.
Sweeney’s Strand Bar and Shop
Claddaghduff, Co Galway; instagram.com/sweeneysbarcladdaghduff
Sweeney’s is a pub, shop and post office offering fresh seafood and sweeping views of Omey Island – watch the tidal road appear while sipping a creamy pint.