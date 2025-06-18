Brews with a view: The best bars around Ireland for a sunny day pint

Sunny weather isn’t just great for drying clothes – it’s also prime beer garden weather. But not all outdoor spots are created equal. We’ve all followed signs to a “terrace” that’s really a bin store or a scruffy car park with pallet chairs. No thanks. These are the cream of old-school pubs around the country perched in stunning coastal spots with plenty of seating and great views.

The Glyde Inn

This gorgeous redbrick pub and restaurant has unbeatable beachside views over Dundalk Bay, the Cooley and Mourne Mountains.

The Harbour Bar

Downings Co Donegal; instagram.com/the_harbour_bar_downings

The Harbour Bar, Downings. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

Inside, a cosy, memorabilia-filled traditional pub; outside, the views are the scene-stealer, with a terrace overlooking long stretches of beach.

The Blue Light

A buzzing beer garden in the foothills of the Dublin mountains with an unparalleled panorama of the city and sea.

Helen’s Bar

Sitting on a pier overlooking Kilmackillogue Harbour, this remote pub on the Beara Peninsula has bench seats stretching along the water.

Murphy’s Bar

Brandon, Co Kerry, V92 T680; murphysbarbrandon.com

This well-loved Kerry institution, perched on Brandon pier and at the foot of Mount Brandon, offers mountain and sea views of the Dingle Peninsula.

Tigh TP

Baile na nGall, Murreagh, Co Kerry, V92 EE39; tightpdingle.com

Tigh TP, Baile na nGall. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

Located by a small sandy beach near the Ballydavid Cliff Walk, Tigh TP is a basic pub, but the views, out over the last edge of land to the Atlantic, rival anywhere in Ireland.

The Tin Pub

The Tin Pub, Ahakista. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

Through this unassuming pub lies possibly the best beer garden in the country – a well-kept lawn slopes to a stone wall, then a beach, with beautiful views across Dunmanus Bay.

The Jolly Roger

Sherkin Island, Co Cork; instagram.com/thejollyrogerpub

Hop on a ferry from Baltimore to enjoy a pint at this cheery island pub, where the beer garden looks back over the craggy Cork coastline.

O’Sullivans Bar

The Pier, Crookhaven, Co Cork, P81 CF78; osullivanscrookhaven.ie

O'Sullivan's bar, Crookhaven. Photograph: Ellie O'Byrne

Known as “The Most Southerly Pint in Ireland,” the busy waterside outdoor seats here are sought after for pier views and a pint with a crab sandwich.

Baltimore, Co Cork

Prime seats in picturesque Baltimore village for watching sunsets over the harbour and soaking up maritime vibes.

The Strand Inn thestrandinn.com

Dunmore East, Co Waterford

Dunmore East, Co Waterford. Photograph: Getty

Hear waves lap the wall as you enjoy a drink on the terrace of this Dunmore East institution by the beach with views across to Hook Head.

Tigh Uí Mhuirithe/Murrays Pub

Tigh Uí Mhuirithe, Heilbhic

Nestled in the coastal Gaeltacht of An Rinn, Tigh Uí Mhuirithe boasts a beloved beer garden with stunning views over Dungarvan Harbour that truly comes alive in the sunshine.

Tigh Ned

Inis Oírr, Co Galway; tighned.com

Tigh Ned, Inis Oírr. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

Arguably one of the finest spots for a pint in Ireland, Tigh Ned is the local pub on Inis Oírr, with a beer garden stretching down to the sea and the stunning landscape of Galway Bay.

Sweeney’s Strand Bar and Shop

Sweeney’s is a pub, shop and post office offering fresh seafood and sweeping views of Omey Island – watch the tidal road appear while sipping a creamy pint.