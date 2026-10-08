Crime & Law

Teenager dies in incident involving vehicle at private property in Co Galway

Gardaí treating death of youth in Tuam on Wednesday as a ‘tragic accident’

A Garda spokesperson said the boy, aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Garda spokesperson said the boy, aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jack White
Thu Oct 08 2026 - 19:041 MIN READ

A teenager has died following a “tragic accident” involving a vehicle at a private property in Tuam, Co Galway, on Wednesday.

A Garda spokesperson said the boy, aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway and a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are treating the death as a “tragic accident”.

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“No further information is being made available,” the spokesperson said.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times