Lilly Higgins: A slow cooked chicken dinner that’s a sure winner for all the family

There’s nothing more reassuring than the glow of the light on a slow cooker after a long day. It says: welcome home, dinner’s ready, all you need to do is set the table.

We’ve all settled into autumn routines now, there’s a nip in the air and plenty of afterschool activities as the evenings are drawing in. All the more reason to utilise this incredible machine that not only simmers dinner gently till evening but it is also energy efficient, saving money in the long run. Slow cookers run with a little more energy wattage than that of a light bulb.

What’s even better is that cheaper cuts of meat benefit most from slow cooking, so ham hocks, lamb shanks and chicken thighs are on the menu. They are so delicious cooked low and slow. Apart from cooking soups, stews and curries in a slow cooker, you can also make rice pudding and stew apples in it. Low, slow cooking also means that more nutrients are being preserved in the food. The gentle heat isn’t as destructive as boiling or roasting.

I’ve been making this chicken adobo for many years now. It’s the national dish of the Philippines and is salty, sour comfort food. Everyone always loves this dish and the affordable chicken thighs cook even better in the slow cooker. With some slow cooker dishes, everything can be thrown into the pot, but for this I always take the time to first sauté the onions and sear the chicken, skin side down, for even better flavour. It’s very simple and has few ingredients, so it’s best to do it right from the get go.

Adobo can be made with pork or fish too. It’s the perfect dish to show how diverse and delicious Filipino food is.

Lilly’s kitchen tips:

Use your slow cooker to batch cook. Double the recipe and freeze half or store it in the fridge for another day.

Just remember that no matter what size the slow cooker pot is, only fill it three-quarters full to avoid spillages bubbling over.

Avoid repeatedly lifting the lid to check progress. The heat escapes and adds 20 minutes to the cooking time.

Recipe: Slow-cooked chicken adobo