Temperatures to fall across Ireland this week, Met Éireann says

Monday is to be cloudy with occasional spells of rain, according to Met Éireann. Photograph: Bryan O Brien/The Irish Times

The weather in Ireland will be cloudy with occasional spells of rain as temperatures become cooler this week, according to Met Éireann.

Monday will be a generally bright day with patches of mist of fog in the morning.

It will remain cloudier over the south and southwest with the odd spot of drizzle falling for the day.

Sunny spells will develop elsewhere as highest temperatures reach 8 to 13 degrees.

A yellow fog warning was in place for Northern Ireland until 10am on Monday.

There will be cloud and outbreaks of rain overnight, turning heavier or more persistent over southern coastal regions at times, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 eight degrees.

Tuesday will have a dull and damp start as rain extends across the southern half of the country. However, Ulster will remain mostly dry.

The heaviest or most persistent rain will fall across southern coastal fringes.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, reaching up to 13 degrees in the southwest.

On Tuesday night, the southern half of the country will experience cloudy conditions and outbreaks of rain.

Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees generally, but will reach 10 to 12 degrees along southern coasts.

According to the national forecaster, it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain lingering over southern counties on Wednesday. In the north and northwest, it will be brighter with occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.

On Wednesday night, it will be cloudy but will remain mostly dry apart from the odd light outbreak of drizzle affecting southern coastal counties.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 1 to 4 degrees.

Thursday will be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells as highest temperatures reach 7 to 9 degrees.

It will be a cool and dry day on Friday with sunny spells, Met Éireann said. The northern coastal fringes will see cloudier conditions that will increase over the southwest in the evening. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.