Two more arrests in PSNI investigation into suspected murder of Limerick woman

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder by PSNI detectives investigating the disappearance of Limerick woman Carrie Mullane.

The 39-year-old is known to have travelled to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on October 10th but there have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

The PSNI has been searching for her since officers were made aware of her disappearance on October 29th, but so far have not established her whereabouts.

On Saturday, Michael Lynch (35), with an address at Trasna Park, Enniskillen, appeared in court in Dungannon charged with Mullane’s murder and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

On Sunday, police made two further arrests.

A man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 60s were arrested on suspicion of murder in the Enniskillen area.

Det Supt Richard Thornton from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “Our investigation into locating Carrie remains ongoing.

“Our inquiries to date have not established her whereabouts and have led us to hold serious concern that Carrie may have been murdered sometime after her arrival in Northern Ireland.

“Searches are continuing at a number of locations and detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team continue to work closely with colleagues from An Garda Síochána in a bid to bring Carrie home.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information or footage that could assist in finding Carrie, is asked to please get in touch with us.” - PA