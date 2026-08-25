Electric Picnic weather: Met Éireann forecasts rain and showers for festival weekend

Rain and showers forecast for festival weekend this year. Kneecap playing the main stage at Electric Picnic in 2025. Photograph: Alan Betson

Electric Picnic festivalgoers should pack a raincoat for the weekend with unsettled conditions forecast.

Rain is expected at Stradbally in Co Laois on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures on the festival site over the weekend will range from 12 to 18 degrees.

More generally, the coming days will see a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells across the country, with highest temperatures up to 24 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday morning will be mainly dry, with showery rain developing in the south and moving northwards over the country through the afternoon and evening, turning heavy in places.

Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 21 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tuesday night will be mild and mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain over Leinster, Ulster and Connacht, heavy at times. Much of Munster will be mainly dry, with temperatures not falling below 13 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly over Ulster and Leinster and extending further west in the afternoon, some heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 24 degrees with light to moderate east or southeast winds.

Thursday will start off dry in many areas. Rain in the south and southeast will extend north-westward to most areas through the day, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms and surface flooding possible.

Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 22 degrees with mostly light easterly or variable winds. On Thursday night, showers will gradually become more isolated and patches of mist or fog may form.

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Kneecap at Electric Picnic in 2025. Photograph: Alan Betson

Friday will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, with warmest conditions in the southeast. On Friday night, rain will develop in the west and spread eastward overnight.

Rain on Saturday morning will clear eastward and sunshine and showers will follow from the west in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 21 degrees with moderate southerly winds becoming westerly as rain clears.

Showery rain will spread eastward across Ireland on Sunday, which may be heavy or thundery at times. It will be cooler with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees and moderate south-easterly winds.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest the early days of next week will continue unsettled with rain or showers at times.

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