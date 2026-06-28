Ireland’s weather cools but temperatures to remain above 20 degrees for much of next week

The weather in Ireland will be cooler but highest temperatures will remain above 20 degrees for much of next week, according to Met Éireann.

The officially classified heatwave came to an end this weekend, as temperatures fell back to between 18 and 23 degrees over Saturday and Sunday.

In Dublin, Sunday will be bright and breezy, and generally sunny spells will dominate but scattered showers will begin to develop in the afternoon. The evening should be dry.

The highest temperatures are set to be between 18 and 20 degrees but the heat will be kept in check by moderate to fresh, gusty, southwesterly winds.

The sweltering nights during the heatwave are firmly in the rearview mirror.

The national forecaster said while Sunday night will be “mainly dry” with some scattered showers in the west and northwest, the lowest temperatures will drop to between 9 and 12 degrees.

Sunday will be a wetter day in Cork, a bright and breezy start to the day across Munster is set to see scattered showers start in the west before extending eastwards in the late morning.

Met Éireann forecasts the showers will continue into the afternoon before retreating to the west of Munster in the evening.

[ Temperature records shattered in Europe as deadly heatwave moves eastOpens in new window ]

Sunbathers at Seapoint, Co Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Highest temperatures of 15 degrees are expected in the west of the province, with slightly higher temperatures towards 18 degrees in the east with moderate to fresh, gusty southwesterly winds.

Nationally, the coming week will see temperatures remain largely above 20 degrees, coinciding with primary schools closing for the summer holidays.

However, there will be less warm and humid conditions as Ireland welcomes back its traditional mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Monday will start off mainly dry, but cloud cover will increase from the west of the country before spreading eastwards and rain will follow later in the day. Highest temperatures are to range from 16 to 21 degrees, with higher temperatures in Dublin.

Tuesday will have a wetter start to the day, before clearing later in the day. Temperatures will stay similar to Monday.

Later in the week, the weather will remain largely dry with scattered showers with highest temperatures staying in a similar range.

Met Éireann said the longer-term forecast for next weekend will see '“the best of the drier, sunnier weather will be in the south and east of the country” as a high-pressure system dominates in the south.

“It will be cloudier to the west and north with some rain, drizzle or showers at times,” the national forecaster said.

“It will become warmer over the weekend with temperatures rising to the mid-20s in Munster and south Leinster on Sunday.”

[ Why is it so hot and when will Ireland’s ‘exceptionally warm weather’ end?Opens in new window ]