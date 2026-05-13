Fines for littering and dog fouling to rise to €250 in September

Additional revenue generated by raising the fine from €150 to €250 will go towards improving enforcement

On-the-spot litter and dog fouling fines are to increase by €100 to €250 from September under plans to be announced on Wednesday.

The increase is part of enhanced enforcement measures intended to deter littering and illegal dumping offences and support cleaner, safer communities.

The additional revenue generated by raising the fine from €150 to €250 will go towards improving enforcement under the plans drawn up by Minister of State for the Circular Economy Alan Dillon.

Dillon is also to announce a €3 million investment in anti-dumping initiatives across all local authority areas.

More than 200 anti-dumping projects nationwide will receive funding this year through the Government’s Anti-Dumping Initiative.

The annual funding programme enables local authorities to draw down support for targeted actions including clean-up operations, CCTV monitoring, public awareness campaigns and enforcement initiatives.

Since the establishment of the Anti-Dumping Initiative in 2017, funded projects have facilitated the removal of more than 26,000 tonnes of waste nationwide, according to officials.