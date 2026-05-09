Environment

New gorse fire breaks out at Killiney Hill as visitors advised to keep away

Firefighters expect to be on the scene ‘for the foreseeable’ after dry spell raised risk of blaze

A gorse fire on Killiney Hill last week. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade
A gorse fire on Killiney Hill last week. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade
Sarah Slater
Sat May 09 2026 - 13:101 MIN READ

Units from Dublin Fire Brigade were battling a fresh gorse fire at Killiney Hill, a popular walking spot, on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Dún Laoghaire Fire Station were attending the wildfire. Visitors are being advised to avoid the area, with householders nearby requested to keep windows and doors closed to avoid smoke fumes.

Dried-out vegetation from the recent dry spell of weather is on fire.

“We expect to be on scene for the foreseeable. Recent dry weather has caused fine vegetation to dry out,” Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement.

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Killiney Hill has been hit by a number of gorse fires over the past several weeks, with other parts of the country also seeing blazes in upland areas.

An extensive fire caused damage in the Blackstairs Mountains in Co Carlow late last month.

The controlled burning of land is a common practice in rural settings. However, it is not permitted at certain times of the year.

Under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to burn any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated from March 1st to August 31st annually. This aims to reduce wildfire incidents.

Parties found guilty of this offence may have grants they receive from Government departments reviewed.

The capital and many parts of the country have had an extended spell of mostly dry weather in recent weeks. This looks set to continue in the short term, according to Met Éireann, but rain is forecast from Wednesday onwards.

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