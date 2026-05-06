First project tracking hedgehogs in Northern Ireland aims to help protect their future

A new project using GPS to track hedgehogs in Northern Ireland has been launched, with the aim of protecting the species.

The spiky garden visitors are becoming an increasingly rare sight and are now classified as near threatened across Europe.

Conservation charity Ulster Wildlife is behind the GPS tracking scheme, which is designed to understand hedgehogs’ nocturnal activities to help safeguard their future.

They have said tidier gardens, fewer wild areas, the replacing of hedgerows with fencing, a lack of insect prey, use of pesticides, and road accidents have all had an impact on hedgehog numbers.

Ulster Wildlife said recent research emerging from across the UK and Ireland suggests hedgehogs are retreating to towns and cities, and that urban gardens may be their last refuge.

However, almost nothing is known about how hedgehogs navigate urban environments locally and what obstacles they face.

Selected hedgehogs have been located and fitted with a small, lightweight GPS tag, under licence from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

It is temporarily attached to the hedgehog’s spine, like a backpack, and remains in place for a few days before being safely removed, causing it no harm.

The charity said only male hedgehogs are chosen, to avoid disturbing nesting females.

To support the project, the first hedgehog-detection dog for Ireland is also being trained by Conservation Detection Dogs NI, to help staff locate hedgehogs more efficiently.

The dogs will also be trained to track down the tags if they fall off.

The technology allows the charity to map exactly where the hedgehogs travel each night, including how many gardens they pass through, the roads they navigate, where they find food and where they rest.

Katy Bell, senior conservation officer with Ulster Wildlife, said initial results have been fascinating.

“After long nights patiently staking out gardens and waiting for hedgehogs to appear, the initial results have been absolutely fascinating,” she said.

“We’re seeing hedgehogs travel through multiple gardens in a single night and cross busy roads – a heart-in-the-mouth moment that shows the reality of the challenges these at-risk mammals face.

“We know from studies elsewhere in the UK that hedgehogs can travel up to 3km a night. That means they rely on whole neighbourhoods, not just one garden, to survive.

“What we don’t yet know is how that plays out in Northern Ireland but, even at this early stage, we are seeing just how important connected green spaces are. We are really excited to see what the rest of the project reveals.”

The project is supported by Power NI, Northern Ireland’s leading electricity supplier, and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs through the carrier bag levy.

Ulster Wildlife is aiming to tag several hedgehogs before they hibernate again in the autumn, as part of a survey protocol designed in consultation with researchers from Nottingham Trent University.

As more animals are tracked over the coming months, the project will build a better understanding of their hidden lives, helping to inform conservation action and wildlife-friendly urban planning.

Maureen Carvill, wildlife gardening officer with Ulster Wildlife, added: “For the first time, we’ll be able to work directly with households and housing associations using real, Northern Ireland-specific hedgehog data.

“This will help people make simple but powerful changes – like creating wildlife corridors or ‘hedgehog highways’ to connect gardens, reducing the use of harmful substances such as slug pellets, and supporting calls for traffic calming measures in known hedgehog hotspots.

“We’ve already had great engagement, and it has been wonderful to see people taking action for hedgehogs in their gardens.

“Ultimately, it’s about making neighbourhoods more welcoming and better connected for hedgehogs, using evidence we’ve never had before in Northern Ireland.”

Ulster Wildlife has asked for those who have hedgehog visitors to please report their sightings at ulsterwildlife.org/report-sightings. – PA