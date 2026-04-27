Sunshine to continue, with highs of 19 degrees expected, but change on way

Further sunshine is forecast before cooler weather later in the week. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Temperatures will reach highs of 19 degrees on Tuesday before becoming more unsettled as the week continues, bringing showers of rain and cooler temperatures, according to Met Éireann.

Monday will be mostly a dry day with the possibility of isolated showers, especially in the north. Temperatures will reach highs of 13 degrees in the north and 19 degrees in the south of the country.

At night, it will be dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog as temperatures reach lows of three to eight degrees.

The forecaster predicts Tuesday will be dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees. It is expected to be warmest in the west of the country and coolest in the east due to a light to moderate east to northeast breeze.

Tuesday night will be dry with patches of mist and fog and lowest temperatures of three to seven degrees.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny as temperatures reach highs of 13 to 18 degrees.

At night, it will be dry mostly, but cloud and rain will develop in the south overnight, with lowest temperatures of five to 10 degrees.

On Thursday, showers are possible in the south and southwest before spreading northeastwards. Highest temperatures are forecast to be 11 to 13 degrees in the southwest and 14 to 17 degrees elsewhere, with a moderate to fresh easterly wind, easing later.

On Thursday night, the showery rain forecast is expected to clear to the northeast and move southwest, with lowest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees.

Friday is forecast to see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees.

The bank holiday weekend is expected to see mixed weather with occasional showers as well as drier and brighter spells, feeling cooler than recently.