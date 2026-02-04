Plans to fast-track permission for floating gas terminal criticised

Minister for Energy Darragh O’Brien wants to enact the Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve Bill to allow him to make decisions on planning permission, marine and pipeline consent needed for the project. Illustration: Paul Scott

Plans to fast-track permission for a floating gas terminal are being heavily criticised as an Oireachtas committee begins hearings on proposed legislation to support the move.

Environmental groups and climate campaigners have described the project as a “Trojan horse” for new fossil fuel developments, backed by a strategy that “punches a hole” in the country’s climate laws.

They have also warned the move would be open to legal challenge.

Their immediate concerns centre on proposals to bypass normal planning and consent procedures through enactment of the Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve Bill.

Minister for Energy Darragh O’Brien wants to enact the law to allow him make decisions on the planning permission, marine and pipeline consent and any compulsory purchase orders needed for the project.

Normally such decisions are made by An Coimisiún Pleanála, the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

The project, estimated to cost €900 million, is for a floating storage and regasification unit with land-based terminal in the Shannon Estuary that would import shipments of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), a highly polluting form of fossil fuel gas.

Mr O’Brien says the facility is needed to ensure a back-up supply of gas in case of disruption to the pipelines between Ireland and Britain.

His officials are telling the Oireachtas Committee on Climate, Environment and Energy today that the urgency of establishing energy security justifies bypassing normal procedures.

[ Decision to refuse permission for Laois wind farm to be quashed after court judgmentOpens in new window ]

An Taisce, one of several environmental and climate justice groups addressing the committee’s hearings this week, argues new investment in fossil fuel infrastructure runs contrary to the country’s climate laws and emission reduction targets.

“This bill is an unprecedented and irresponsible attempt by the Government to bypass the democratic planning process and rush through a project with potentially disastrous impacts for our climate targets,” Aideen O’Dochartaigh, associate professor at Dublin City University, argues in a submission on An Taisce’s behalf.

“The bill is a Trojan horse that could allow other LNG developments and make us dependent on US fracked gas for energy security.”

Friends of the Irish Environment, which has also made a submission, argues LNG will not give Ireland energy security.

“Accelerating LNG infrastructure does not insulate the State from risk. It concentrates risk in global markets, imported supply routes and long-lived fossil assets whose consequences extend far beyond any declared emergency,” the group says.

It adds: “It effectively punches a hole in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act in the name of urgency.

[ Irish people fail to understand how fragile our electricity supply isOpens in new window ]

“This approach also sits uneasily with citizen expectations regarding transparency and accountability.”

Trócaire says the move is “at odds with climate and human rights obligations”.

“The incoherence of introducing new fossil fuel infrastructure in the midst of a climate emergency cannot be understated,” the agency says.

Friends of the Earth also says introducing LNG will weaken rather than strengthen Ireland’s energy security.

“Real resilience can only come from renewables, demand reduction and energy independence,” the organisation submits.

“The scheme concentrates ministerial power, bypasses planning safeguards, and attempts to pre-empt climate compliance, exposing the State to legal challenge and eroding public trust.”

Attracta Uí Bhroin of the Environmental Law Ireland initiative says the approach risks compensation claims against Ireland by whichever private operator may be chosen to run the facility if legal challenges on climate grounds forced its shutdown.

The all-party committee holding hearings on the proposal was asked by Mr O’Brien to waive their role in pre-legislative scrutiny – the analysis of proposed law – but they refused.

As a compromise, they agreed to begin holding meetings swiftly and provide recommendations to the minister by the end of this month.