Climate action plan delayed for second year despite emissions cuts falling behind target

Darragh O’Brien’s department said the new climate action plan would take into account the longer-term goal of reaching zero emissions by 2050. Illustration: Paul Scott

A key plan for cutting the State’s greenhouse gas emissions has been delayed for the second year.

The Climate Action Plan will not be published before April, with no firm date provided for when it is likely to appear after that.

The delay comes despite the Republic’s emissions falling much more slowly than required and time running out to meet the legally binding target of halving them by 2030.

The Department of Climate defended the delay, saying that when the plan was published, it would be a “more focused plan, identifying strategic, realistic, high-impact actions”.

However, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said the Government showed a lack of urgency despite Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien admitting last week that only half the required emissions cuts would be achieved under the current plan.

The 2025 Climate Action Plan was also delayed, with blame put on the general election of November 2024 and subsequent change of government.

Mr O’Gorman said Mr O’Brien had no such excuses this year and accused him of “waving the white flag” on climate targets.

“Perhaps in the first year you could give Minister O’Brien a bit of slack, but he is now in his second year as Minister and should not be behind schedule,” he said.

“This year’s plan should be about how we catch up and make up as much of the gap as possible between the emissions cuts we need to make and the cuts we’re on target to make.

“It really needs to have ambition but ambition is lacking in this Government.”

His criticisms were echoed by Labour TD and party climate spokesman Ciarán Ahern.

“Everything is slow when it comes to climate and delivery of climate action, unfortunately, and you would wonder how much of a priority it is for this Government,” he said.

Mr O’Brien rejected the criticisms, telling the Dáil on Thursday: “In no way, shape or form has anyone raised a white flag.

“We are really clear on the climate obligations that we have and I am committed to advancing the progress we have made.”

Mr O’Brien’s department said the new climate action plan would take into account the longer-term goal of reaching zero emissions by 2050.

This required a tie-in with future carbon budgets – limits on how much emissions can be allowed – and work was ongoing to finalise the 2031-2035 and 2035-2040 budgets.

“Further work is now needed to ensure that the next carbon budget programme is ambitious, feasible, and aligns with our international commitments to continue Ireland’s transition to a climate-neutral economy,” the spokesperson said.

“This work will be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and, as such, will necessarily delay the adoption of the carbon budget programme.

“The delay to the adoption of the carbon budget programme will necessarily delay the preparation of the next Climate Action Plan.”

The delays were raised as the EU’s climate change analysts reported that emissions-driven global temperatures were continuing to rise, worsening the conditions that lead to extreme weather events.