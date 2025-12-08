Pollution and littering putting pressure on shorelines

Coastwatch surveyors were asked to record how many metres they had to walk before collecting 20 items of litter. Here, 20 items were found in 18m. Photograph: Coastwatch.

Harmful chemical loads, invasive species and supposedly banned plastic items continue to threaten Irish beaches and shorelines, latest inspections show.

The annual Coastwatch survey found while the number of discarded plastic drinks bottles has declined since the introduction of the deposit return scheme, other plastic rubbish is persisting or even increasing.

Balloon sticks have increased every year since they were included in recording in 2020 even though they are banned.

Findings of single-use plastic cutlery, also on the banned list, have also increased.

Coastwatch co-ordinator Karin Dubsky said this was not surprising as single-use plastic cutlery was openly for sale in discount shops and online.

She said a change in the law was needed as it prioritised responsibility for compliance on the suppliers who put the packs on the market, rather than the shops that stock them.

“It makes enforcement beyond the wholesaler far too complicated to pursue,” she said.

The survey, carried out mainly by trained volunteers, covered 322km of shoreline divided into stretches of 500m and aims to give a representative insight into the challenges in coastal habitats right around the island.

It shows how, with good enforcement of regulations, improvements can be achieved.

Since it became mandatory to tether plastic bottle lids to the bottle, the number of screw-top lids turning up has fallen.

Levels of nitrates – the natural chemical from fertilisers and animal waste that causes huge problems in high concentrations – also fell for the second year in many of the small streams that flow into the sea.

Surveyors reported the growth of seagrass, essential for oxygenating waters and stabilising seabeds, had recovered in some of those areas.

“It shows where there is increased effort and care taken by farmers and more inspections carried out, a big improvement can be achieved,” Ms Dubsky said.

“However, there are still hotspot areas that are not improving.”

The result is smelly and unsightly algal growth that kills off other plants and animals

Surveyors also reported an increase in invasive species, particularly Japanese wireweed, a large, fast-growing seaweed, and Pacific oysters.

“Pacific oysters are grown in aquaculture and when they spread to the wild they outcompete the native oysters for food and spread diseases.

“We don’t know for sure if they have increased or if surveyors have become better at spotting them but they are a serious problem.”

Another finding that needs further investigation is the reduction in erosion.

“Some beaches are higher this year, which is good, but we don’t know why – we need to examine the winds and see what effect they had.

“It’s also something that could change very rapidly with a busy storm season such as we are already having this year.”