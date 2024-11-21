Orange weather warning remains in place for six counties with ‘significant snowfall’ expected

Deer graze in a snow-covered forest in Kippure, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday. Photograph: Damien Eagers

A status orange weather warning remains in place for six counties on Thursday with difficult conditions expected right across the country.

Met Éireann said the warning for snow and ice, which means “significant snowfall accumulations” are expected, is in place for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.

The impacts of the conditions will include “very difficult” travelling conditions; poor visibility; travel disruption; as well as “likely” disruption and delays to public transport, including air, rail, and bus. Furthermore, the forecaster warned of “difficult conditions underfoot”, as well as animal welfare issues.

There is also a status orange weather warning for snow and rain in place for counties Cork and Waterford. The forecaster said heavy rain is expected to transition to sleet and snow. As well as all of the same impacts in the other four counties, flooding is also possible.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and all of Munster.

Snowfall accumulations are expected in these areas, which will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption and animal welfare issues.

There is also a nationwide status yellow weather warning in place for low temperatures and ice. The forecaster said it will be “very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches”.

Possible impacts include hazardous conditions on roads and paths, as well as some travel disruption. All of the orange and yellow warnings are in place until noon.

The weather generally on Thursday is expected to involve outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, which will clear to the south, leaving another very cold day with showers of rain, sleet and snow, most frequent across Connacht, Ulster and west Munster.

Some icy stretches will linger through the day with temperatures reaching just 1 to 4 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds, fresher near northern coasts.