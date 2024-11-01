State to buy Clawinch Island on Lough Ree to protect breeding waterbirds

An island on Lough Ree identified as the most important site in Ireland for breeding waterbirds is to be acquired by the State.
The move was announced by Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan to enhance protection of vulnerable species including curlew, lapwing, oystercatcher, redshank, ringed plover and snipe populations. Duck, gull and tern species also frequent Clawinch island in Co Longford while white-tailed Eagles have been recorded roosting here.
The 50-acre island, which is located about 500m from the lake’s western shore, has been identified as a key site by the National Parks & Wildlife Service.
“The opportunity to purchase an island site like this is rare, and it’s particularly valuable for breeding waders. These birds nest on the ground and are particularly vulnerable to predators ... Clawinch is something of a haven for them. I’d like to thank the current owner for his willingness to see this site conserved for its ecological importance into the future,” he said.
Co Laois grandmother who drew down €270,000 of father-in-law’s pension for more than 28 years after his death jailed
All Blacks respect Ireland’s ability but see them as whiners who overcelebrate
Thousands gather on Dublin’s O’Connell Street for hoax Halloween parade that did not take place
100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat in Ireland 2024
Islands with surrounding waters provide vital natural protection for ground-nesting birds, said Owen Murphy, senior project manager with the Breeding Waders European Innovative Partnership project.
The need for scrub maintenance and other habitat restoration measures shows the dependency that waders have on sympathetic agricultural activity, he said.
“These birds need farmers and I want to compliment the amazing work being done by local farmers in managing lands to support vibrant breeding wader populations.
“Collaborative conservation is the key to changing the fortunes for many, many Irish species. It is only when all stakeholders and interested parties work together, that meaningful actions can be taken to avert our biodiversity crisis,” said Mr Murphy.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis