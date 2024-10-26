Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues rain warning ahead of mixed bank holiday but good news for next week

Bank holiday Monday is expected to start out rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain. It may become drier through the afternoon and evening. Photograph: iStock

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for a danger of localised flooding in Co Donegal on Sunday. The weather forecaster said rain in the northwest would be persistent at times between 2pm and 10pm

Elsewhere, rain will move in across the country on Saturday afternoon, but it is expected to be followed by sunny spells and clear skies by nightfall. Some comparatively mild – if cloudy- conditions are forecast for the coming week.

According to Met Éireann meteorologist Rebecca Cantwell, “it looks like we’re in for some mixed weather for the bank holiday weekend, with spells of rain moving in over us, but the good news is high pressure will take control of our weather next week, and so we’re in for more settled, albeit cloudy conditions”.

Ms Cantwell said Saturday would see cloudy conditions “with a band of rain moving into the west and northwest before noon, moving south eastward across the country through the afternoon and evening.

“Sunny spells and isolated showers will follow from the west later, as the rain clears, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees,” Ms Cantwell said.

Saturday night is expected to be colder than recent nights, with temperatures getting down to between 2 and 6 degrees in clear spells with just isolated showers.

Conditions are expected to be cloudier on Sunday morning, with the warning of persistent rain in the northwest. However, parts of the southeast should stay largely dry until the evening.

Bank holiday Monday is expected to start out rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain. It may become drier through the afternoon and evening as the rain becomes lighter and patchier. Some brighter spells will develop later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light westerly wind.

Monday night looks set to be cloudy and mostly dry with patches of drizzle, mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light west to northwest or variable winds.

Tuesday is expected to be fairly cloudy. It is expected to be a largely dry day with some patchy light drizzle and occasional sunny spells which may develop later in the day. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light westerly winds.

Wednesday will again be a cloudy day but mainly dry apart from some patches of light drizzle or mist. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in the south and southeast in light westerly winds.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest generally settled weather continuing.