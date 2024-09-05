Additional staff and more farm inspections to improve water quality in rivers and lakes

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan has said that farms will be assessed for their level of nitrates run-off under the latest action plan on how rivers are managed and protected.

Mr Noonan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he agreed with Dr Eimear Cotter of the Environmental Agency (EPA) who said that the progress to date was “really disappointing”. An EPA report in June indicated there had been no overall improvement in water quality in rivers, lakes and groundwaters in 2023.

The three core aims of the River Basin Management plan are to reduce and prevent pollution, to let more rivers run free and restore their natural ecosystem functions, as well as continued investment in water infrastructure.

Mr Noonan said there had been good strides in terms of climate action and biodiversity, but said there had not been similar progress in improving water quality. The new River Basin Management plan will make “significant strides” and was “a marked departure from previous plans”, he said.

Retaining the nitrates derogation was important, he said, adding there will be an evidence-based approach. Sixty new staff will be employed by local authorities to carry out increased inspections. Each agency had a role to play in the implementation of the plan, Minister Noonan said.

The additional staff will going carry out increased inspections on up to 4,500 farms every year, he said. This will support farmers to carry out the right measures to prevent runoff.

The new plan also includes a review of the Arterial Drainage Act which dates back to 1945. “It’s a completely antiquated, outdated piece of legislation. It really is not fit for purpose in an area where we’re talking about nature restoration. So I think it’s critically important that a review is carried out comprehensively,” he said.