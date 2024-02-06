Uisce Éireann announces it will be creating 700 new jobs

Irish water jobs : Uisce Éireann has announced it will be recruiting for 700 new jobs across the country. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The national water authority will recruit 700 new jobs across the country over the next year in what it is describing as its largest recruitment campaign to date.

Uisce Éireann will hire workers across a range of disciplines, including front-line operations, science and engineering, administration, communications, management and IT.

Last year, the management of all public water services was transferred to the body, having previously been delivered by the country’s 31 local authorities.

In a statement, the utility said it is committed to providing ongoing training, and attractive compensation and benefits packages to ensure a secure and fulfilling work experience.

Speaking at the announcement, Uisce Éireann’s People and Safety Director, Dawn O’Driscoll said they are “delighted” to be announcing the new jobs for candidates across the country.

“We’re filling an exciting range of roles in all counties, including front-line operations, science and engineering, administration, communications, management and IT,” she said.

“This is the largest recruitment announcement made by Uisce Éireann to date and reflects the scope and scale of the activities we are carrying out nationwide. These new positions will not only offer a chance to make a tangible difference to your community but will provide plenty of opportunities to develop your career in a growing organisation.”

Ms O’Driscoll said they are “looking for people with diverse skill sets to play their part in delivering transformative water services that enable their local communities to thrive”.

“At Uisce Éireann, we are proud to provide all employees with equal opportunities and we continue to demonstrate our full commitment to creating an open, diverse and inclusive workplace that enables all our people to achieve their full potential,” she added.