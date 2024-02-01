Deposit return scheme operators Re-turn say first day teething problems were anticipated

The operators of the new deposit return scheme (DRS) for plastic bottles and aluminium cans have confirmed there were some teething problems during its first day of operation, including confusion in some outlets over product labels.

Re-turn said it had anticipated such difficulties in the early days of the DRS, including an issue around 580 products with international barcodes that are operating the scheme but do not have the obligatory Re-turn logo.

Re-turn has repeatedly highlighted that February 1st marks the beginning of a four-month transition period for retailers. “During this time, Retailers may sell both non-deposit stock and Re-turn logo stock, ensuring there is no wastage. From June 1st, only Re-turn logo stock may be stocked on Retailer shelves or sold to consumers,” it said.

Listeners calling the Joe Duffy’s Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 on Thursday complained of confusion at outlets, reversing vending machines not operating properly and, in particular, problems with bottles and cans where the deposit was taken at checkout though they did not realise they were part of the scheme.

Calling into the programme, Re-turn chief executive Ciaran Foley said everybody who bought products in such circumstances would have their deposit refunded.

The DRS is designed so consumers who buy a drink in a plastic bottle or aluminium can with the Re-turn logo pay a small deposit in addition to the price. When empty, undamaged drinks containers are returned to any participating retail outlet with reverse vending machines, the deposit is fully refunded by way of a voucher usable in that outlet. A deposit of 15 cents applies to containers from 150ml to 500ml, while a deposit of 25 cents applies to containers between 500ml and three litres.

Mr Foley said the scheme involved big behavioural change for shoppers, while most teething problems related to what involved “complex changes for industry” – both producers and retailers.

Some 80 per cent of producers use international bar codes. Re-turn had asked that they change to national barcodes for Ireland, which most had done. Some 10 per cent, however, said they wanted to continue to use international barcodes, which presented a fraud risk in Northern Ireland. Re-turn had decided to charge a levy “to mitigate fraud impact”, while they run down old stock during the transition period.

Retailers have been advised to charge 15 cent or 25 cent extra on those products from this month though they do not have the Re-turn logo on the packaging and the retailer themselves did not pay the DRS fee to the supplier at invoice level when they purchased products from their wholesaler/supplier.

“Any consumer who pays a deposit on a drinks container will receive a full refund of the deposit when they return the item clean and undamaged to participating shops and supermarkets nationwide,” Re-turn said in a statement.

“Under no circumstances will a consumer pay a deposit and not be entitled to its reimbursement,” it added.

“If a consumer is in any doubt on whether their container is eligible for refunded deposit, please go to re-turn.ie to verify,” it advised.