Application lodged for permission for Slane bypass in Co Meath

A planning application for a bypass of Slane, Co Meath in conjunction with improvements to the village’s public realm has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

The project is listed in Project Ireland 2040, the National Planning Framework and the National Development Plan. However the advancement of the scheme remains subject to approval and funding from Government.

The N2 Slane Bypass leaves the existing N2 at Johnstown south of the village and swings northeast to cross the Boyne on a new bridge before linking in with the existing N51 east of the village. The route continues northwards to link up with the N2 near Littlewood Forest Walk.

The scheme includes improvements to the village itself designed to make it more accessible to walkers, cyclists and residents. Meath County Council which lodged the planning application described the plan as “a multi-modal transport solution which addresses a number of transport needs for the local community, businesses and visitors as well as those on the wider strategic road network”.

The environmental impact assessment report, a Natura impact statement and the compulsory purchase order maps are to be available for inspection at Meath County Council from December 6th to the February 16th, next

Submissions may be made in writing to An Bord Pleanála at any time during the display period. A holding of an oral hearing for the scheme will be at the discretion of Bord Pleanála.

A previous plan dating from 2010 for a bypass of Slane would have passed just 500 metres from the Unesco world Heritage Site of Brú na Bóinne. It was dropped after opposition centred on the visual compromise of Newgrange, Knowth and Dowth, the three main prehistoric sites of the Brú na Bóinne archaeological complex.