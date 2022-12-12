Green Party councillor’s ‘silly’ motion to remove meat from council events defeated

Fine Gael councillor Maurice Dockrell told the meeting 'plant based foods are some of the most processed foods'.

A bid to ensure Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council leads by example and serves only plant-based food in all catering for council events was described as “silly” and “unhealthy” at the council’s final meeting of the year on Monday night.

Green Party councillor Eva Elizabeth Dowling had asked her fellow councillors to support a motion to effectively ban meat in council catering in a bid to reduce the council’s carbon footprint. Ms Dowling noted the successes of the council in carbon-reducing measures including provision for electric vehicles, the planting of trees and the promotion of active travel.

However, she said it was time the members accepted that emissions from the meat and dairy sector were a large part of the State’s carbon emissions and the council had the opportunity to encourage demand for plant-based food.

Ms Dowling, a Green Party councillor, proposed that “the chief executive lead by example and ensure that all catering provided at all Council events will be plant-based, to reduce our carbon footprint”.

However, Fine Gael councillor Maurice Dockrell told the meeting “plant based foods are some of the most processed foods” labelling some plant based burgers as “poisonous” and saying that “vegans have to supplement their diet with vitamin B12″.

He said he had tried an exclusively plant based diet and it was “unhealthy”. Mr Dockrell said when he initially saw the motion he “thought it was a joke”.

Councillor Maeve O’Connell said the proposal would have a “large negative impact” while Independent councillor Michael Fleming told the members he had two butchers shops in Dún Laoghaire and would not be supporting the motion. He said he was not against vegans and offered a choice in his shops. Mr Fleming told the members council “it is a silly motion”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Justin Moylan said the motion was “a step way too far”.

Independent councillor Deirdre Donnelly said she felt it was a matter of choice for individuals and Labour councillor Marth Fanning said while she welcomed the motion she too was in favour on individual choice.

Green Party councillor Una Power said it was important to remember that the motion was about reducing “one of our biggest sources of carbon emissions” and she recommended support for an amendment tabled by Fianna Fáil councillor Kate Feeney which proposed that exclusively plant-based food be tried for a period of two months next year.

Green Party councillor Tom Kivlehan also spoke in favour of Ms Feeney’s amended motion asking the members to try the two-month trial as “agriculture is a big part of our carbon emissions”.

However Ms Feeney’s amended motion to install a trial ban on serving meat was defeated by 22 votes to 15, after which Ms Dowling withdrew her original motion as it was apparent it would not pass.

She asked if the chief executive could open up a dialogue on the issue and was advised by Cathaoirleach Mary Hanafin that the issue could be taken up at council committee level.