About Ararat-Armenia: Shamrock Rovers’ Euro opponents bankrolled by Putin-linked oligarch

The players of Ararat-Armenia and Shamrock Rovers shake hands prior to last Tuesday's Uefa Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia. Photograph: Hrach Khachatryan/Inpho

On Tuesday night, Shamrock Rovers will try to overcome a two-goal deficit in the home leg of their Champions League second qualifying round against Ararat-Armenia. There’s no shame if you’re not familiar with the name.

Established in 2017 and bankrolled by Russian-Armenian oligarch Samvel Karapetyan, Ararat-Armenia have enjoyed unprecedented success in the past decade, winning five trophies. Yet the club lacks grassroots popularity, illustrated by their home ground having a capacity of just over 1,400.

Karapetyan built his business empire during the economic chaos of the post-Soviet era, establishing close ties with now-Russian president Vladimir Putin. Until recently, he single-handedly controlled the country’s entire electricity network until it was nationalised by the Armenian government.

Like many of Armenia’s rich, Karapetyan is also a politician, with his Strong Armenia alliance party contesting last month’s parliamentary election. Despite being under house arrest due to charges of alleged incitement to seize power and financial crimes, which he denies, the party finished second, receiving nearly 24 per cent of the vote.

Away from politics, Karapetyan has helped assemble a formidable ensemble of foreign recruits, with South American imports making up the spine of Ararat-Armenia’s team. For the first leg against Rovers in Yerevan, the hosts fielded just four Armenian players in their starting XI.

Samvel Karapetyan, the owner of Ararat-Armenia and leader of the Strong Armenia party, casts his ballot in Armenia's parliamentary election at a polling station in Yerevan on June 7. Photograph: Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images

Up front, Brazilian journeyman Sandro Lima is the main target, while Junior Bueno is the defensive bedrock, the towering Colombian having recently made his debut for the Armenian national team after becoming a naturalised citizen.

If they advance to the third qualifying round, Ararat will secure a Conference League spot at the very least. That would be a historic first for the Armenian champions.

Foreign signings aside, the decision to adopt the name Ararat-Armenia ruffled the most feathers, with local rivals Ararat Yerevan – one of the oldest clubs in the country – voicing their objections. A League of Ireland equivalent would be a new club being called Shamrock United.

Forever memorialised in Armenian football history, Ararat Yerevan won the Soviet league and cup in 1973. The following season, they played in the European Cup, defeating Bayern Munich in a quarter-final home leg but ultimately losing on aggregate.

Tempers flare during last week's Uefa Champions League second qualifying round, first leg, between Ararat-Armenia and Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Hrach Khachatryan/Inpho

In stark contrast with today’s paltry league attendances, Ararat Yerevan drew large crowds, cramming over 70,000 spectators into the now-abandoned Hrazdan Stadium. The team’s success helped cultivate a growing sense of Armenian pride and identity in a time before the national side was established in 1992.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 led to the creation of a new domestic league that struggled to find its footing amid the turmoil of the 1990s. Ararat Yerevan gradually declined, even briefly dropping from the top flight in 2009.

The contrasting fortunes of the two Ararat clubs epitomises Armenia’s post-independence transition as oligarch-owned clubs sprouted up amid the collapse of Soviet sporting institutions.

But Ararat-Armenia have European ambitions, with Portuguese coach Manuel Tulipa saying “this team deserves to reach the league phase of a European competition”. Previously, Ararat have come close, only to be denied in the final round on two separate occasions.

Ararat-Armenia travel to Tallaght with their tails up. However, they will know a two-goal lead does not guarantee anything against this Rovers side. Floriana found that out in no uncertain terms a fortnight ago.