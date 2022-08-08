Heatwave reaches Ireland as public warned about risk of stress

Heatwave: Mila and Hannah Lipscombe from Meath don their shades at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar. Photograph: Alan Betson

The public has been warned of the dangers of heat stress and of water-related dangers as another heatwave is forecast for the country this week.

Met Éireann issued a weather advisory for Ireland, which is in effect from Sunday until Monday, August 15th, and which forecasts tempartures of up to 28 degrees later in the week.

During this period, the forecaster said Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend.

Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties, with the weather remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too.

Conall Ruth, a forecaster with Met Éireann, cautioned the public to look out for the elderly and the vulnerable later this week when temperatures are set to rise.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Ruth also urged people to wear sunscreen, to stay hydrated, to exercise caution when near water and to take care when using barbecues.

The current region of high pressure over the country has meant largely clear skies as well as very light winds, he explained.

“During the day that allows the sun to shine through and really heat up the land and the air above it,” he said.

“What we’re also going to see over the coming days is that high pressure tracking away to the east — towards Denmark and beyond and as it does so the air flow around that high pressure will also draw up a lot of warm Continental air from mainland Europe that will also contribute a lot to the very warm temperatures that we’re expecting.”

While there was some uncertainty about exact temperatures, he said, generally there will be widespread high temperatures from the mid 20s from Wednesday.

Temperatures could possibly reach up to the high 20s in some parts by Friday and the hottest temperatures are expected to persist right through the weekend.

“Generally the southeast of the country is expected to see the highest temperatures over the coming days, but the midlands will also get very hot as we head through the weekend and it will stay coolest near western and north western coasts,” he said.

“Based on current projections all areas can expect to see temperatures reach at least the low 20s over the weekend.”

When asked if this predicted heatwave was the result of global warming, Mr Ruth said it was difficult to attribute any single event to climate change, “but certainly spells of hot weather like this are something we are seeing more frequently as we continue to change the climate and that’s really going to continue as we move forward”.

Irish Water said the “vast majority” of its 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply.

“While there was a significant increase in demand during the hot weather in mid-July, recent rainfall has seen a decrease in the number of schemes at risk of drought,” the utility said.

“There are currently only 13 areas impacted by shortages and Irish Water have implemented a range of measures such as tankering and/or night time restrictions to protect supplies and ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses.”

The 13 areas are in Wexford, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Cork, Galway and Clare.