Time for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael to show ‘true colours’ on emissions targets, Green Party chair says

The Chair of Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has said that it is time for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael “to show their true colours” when it comes to emission targets and “not greenwash”.

The Coalition was scrambling on Tuesday night to secure an agreement on key climate targets with fears that failure to find a solution could defer the decision until at least autumn on an issue of paramount importance to the Green Party.

“At the end of the day this can’t wait, we need to stop talking, we need to agree on a target and get on with the action that’s required”, she told RTÉ radio’s Today show.

“I don’t believe that it would be useful to wait until September. This issue has to be addressed urgently - I’ve seen what Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers are saying, but at the end of the day this comes down to what the leaders agree.

“We went into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, they agreed to 51 percent reduction by 2030 as indeed did Sinn Féin - all of those parties now need to show their true colours.

“For every percentage point lower than 30 percent (for the agriculture sector) then other sectors have to do more. This is critical”.

When asked if the issue of lower emission targets for agriculture was worth leaving government, Ms O’Reilly said she did not think the Green Party could “put up” with figures as low as 22 per cent or 23 percent as, at the end of the day “agriculture is unsustainable in Ireland at current levels”.

Ms O’Reilly said it did not suit the Green Party not to be in government, nor did it suit the party not to have their goals met.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael now need to show their true colours and have to not greenwash and actually demonstrate that all sectors have to play their part. It is quite clear from the news that the Taoiseach has said we are in an emergency.

Separately Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said it may be better to wait until autumn for decision agriculture emissions.

He said it “might be best for all concerned for decision ultimately to come in autumn when our respective parties can participate and take greater ownership of any solution that has backing of the three parties.”

We specifically referenced the special social & economic position of agriculture in PfG when considering Climate action plans, budgets and sectoral ceilings and also question marks around the classification of methane.

He said the programme for government referenced the special social and economic position of agriculture in climate plans and sectoral ceilings and raised question marks around methane classification. He said these points were “an indication of the need for Greens to understand we want to bring farmers, their reps and the industry with us, not kicking and screaming but united with clear achievable goals”.

Earlier on Wednesday Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “it is not easy” to decide what level of climate emissions targets should be imposed on each sector, after the three Coalition leaders failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday night

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, the Taoiseach said the challenge in relation to agriculture is to acknowledge the greater part it will play in the energy sector in the future, and “to reconcile the importance of food production system supply with the climate change issue which is undoubtedly there”.

“So the Government would obviously like to see agreement on this but there are challenges, it is not easy, but we are determined to get this resolved and suffice to say that all sectors of society and all sectors of our economy including agriculture will have to make that contribution. And then, once we set targets, focus will have to switch on delivery.

“It’s one thing to set targets, that’s in some respect a bit easier than realising the targets over the next number of years.

“What we’re trying to do here is avoid the worst consequences of climate change. We’re not going to avoid climate change now, we can see that with the heatwaves during the summer, but what we can do for future generations and for our children’s children, we can limit those consequences.

“What the difficulties reflect in reaching an agreement, they reflect the significance of the challenges. I think it’s important that we get a resolution, but that we do it in a way that facilitates delivery down the road and real momentum in relation to climate change.”

Coalition leaders and Ministers were set to talk again on Wednesday in advance of a Cabinet meeting but one senior figure on Tuesday night rated the chances of a deal going to Cabinet as “slim”.

Talks on Tuesday to resolve a stand-off over the emissions target for the agriculture sector failed to find an immediate path forward. While some in the Coalition believe a pause is now needed, others fear there is a risk of damaging and divisive debates over the summer break if the issue isn’t resolved.

Speaking privately on Tuesday, a range of Coalition figures said there was a growing risk of no deal being agreed this week, potentially pushing the issue out until the next scheduled Cabinet meeting in September. - Additional reporting PA