Weather to stay cloudy and rainy before weekend temperatures reach mid-20s, Met Éireann says

The weather will continue to be cloudy with small amounts of rain for the rest of the working week, becoming warmer towards the weekend with temperatures reaching the mid-20s, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be “plenty of cloud around” through Monday evening, becoming cloudier through the night with patchy light rain and drizzle developing.

Tuesday is also forecast to be “mostly cloudy” with “limited bright or sunny spells”, the best of which are expected in the south and east later in the day.

Patchy light rain and drizzle will make way for long, dry intervals, with the light rain becoming confined to the northwest from afternoon, and just isolated showers elsewhere. The highest temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees.

Weather for the week ahead :



Connacht & Ulster : Mostly cloudy with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle at times. ☔️



Leinster & Munster : Mostly dry with occasional sunny spells developing.🌤️



Highs will range from the mid teens in the NW to the low 20's in the SE. pic.twitter.com/TYyZQP25G6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 4, 2022

Scattered patches of rain and drizzle in the north and west with more isolated patches elsewhere are forecast for Wednesday, with just a few sunny breaks, and a “mild, humid night”.

Sunny spells will develop during the afternoon and evening on Thursday, with high temperatures climbing to between 18 to 22 degrees, while Friday will be dry and cloudy at first with outbreaks of light rain in the northwest dying away.

Some sunny spells will develop as well.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be dry for most with light winds and some sunny spells. Temperatures will widely reach the low to mid-twenties, Met Éireann said.

High pressure is expected to dominate Ireland’s weather next week with “largely dry and warm conditions”.

‘Relatively mild month’

Met Éireann’s weather statement for the month of June said it was a “relatively mild month” with above average rainfall, especially in the West.

There was a lot of sunshine in the East and Southeast at times, while the West and Southwest had a duller month.

The bulk of the month’s rainfall fell during two main periods. The first was between Tuesday 7th and Saturday 11th when two Atlantic low pressure systems passed close to the Northwest of Ireland, one containing the remnants of ex-tropical storm Alex.

This brought widespread rain or showers and unseasonably windy conditions.

The second saw a trough of low pressure sitting directly over Ireland and the UK for the final week of the month.

This brought the wettest spell of the month with widespread heavy rain or showers on most days, along with further unseasonably windy conditions.

The highest daily rainfall total was 41.6mm at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry on Friday 24th. This was its highest daily fall for June since 2007.

The majority of mean air temperatures across the country, away from the West, were above their 1981-2010 Long-Term Average (LTA) for the month.

The highest maximum was reported on Thursday 16th at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin with a temperature of 23.9 degrees.