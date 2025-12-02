Vogue Williams is latest contestant voted off I’m A Celebrity

I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! 2025: Vogue Williams. Photograph: ITV

Irish presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams has become the third contestant to be voted off I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Williams (40) said she will be “sad to leave” the British reality show.

Asked how it feels to be out of the jungle, she said: “It feels good. It was getting pretty hard, I’m so hungry, but it’s such a weird thing, because you kind of want to stay as well, because it’s so fun in there.

“You’re just doing so many random things, and like everyone is such good fun. And yeah, I’ll be sad to leave.”

After watching her jungle highlights, Williams said she hates cockroaches, but now she feels like her fear of the insects is gone.

She said: “I think what got to us most was the hunger. I don’t think you realise how hungry we are in there, we’re absolutely starving. And when you do get something, it just tastes like nothing anyway, it’s all kind of just mush.”

Williams, who is married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, also said it surprised her how much they all wanted to go and do the trials.

Asked who she wants to win, she said “I reckon Ruby [Wax] has got it in the bag”.

Williams’s departure comes after comedian Eddie Kadi was voted out on Sunday and sports broadcaster Alex Scott was voted off on Friday night.

I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on Virgin Media One. – PA