Oti Mabuse, double Strictly champion, joins RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars as head judge

Brian Redmond, Karen Byrne, Oti Mabuse and Arthur Gourounlian, the judges for the upcoming ninth season of Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: RTÉ

Two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse will join RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars as head judge for its ninth season starting in January, while Laura Fox will stand-in for Doireann Garrihy as co-host of the show.

Mabuse succeeds Loraine Barry, who announced last week that she was standing down from the role after eight years.

From South Africa and now based in the UK, Mabuse is a Latin dance champion who went on to serve as a professional dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, winning the glitterball trophy with celebrity partners Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey in 2019 and 2020.

She will be joined by returning Dancing with the Stars judges Brian Redmond, Arthur Gourounlian and Karen Byrne.

“I’m so excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars Ireland as head judge,” Mabuse said. “Dance has been such a huge part of my life and to now have the opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent and passion that Ireland has to offer is such a joy.

“As someone who has been on both sides of the judging table from performing as a professional dancer on Strictly to sitting on panels on different shows, I know just how much heart, hard work and magic goes into every performance and how much this show means to everyone.”

RTÉ said Mabuse would bring her professional expertise and “individual style” to Dancing with the Stars, which is the international name for the BBC’s commercially successful Strictly format.

She added: “Irish audiences have always been so warm, supportive and fun-loving, so I already know we’re going to have the most amazing time together. I’m looking forward to having the best time with my fellow judges and can’t wait to bring my love for performance and, of course, a whole lot of sparkle, to this fabulous show."

Mabuse studied civil engineering in Pretoria, South Africa, before moving to Europe to develop her career as a competitive ballroom and Latin dancer. She joined Let’s Dance, the German version of the Strictly format, for two seasons from 2015, and was part of the BBC show’s professional line-up from 2015 until 2021.

Her other television work includes being a judge on Dancing with Ice, a panellist on The Masked Dancer and a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, all for ITV. Her sister is Motsi Mabuse, a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Meanwhile, 2FM and Ireland’s Fittest Family presenter Fox has said she is “beyond thrilled” to stand-in next season for Garrihy, who is expecting her first child.

Fox, who competed on Dancing with the Stars last year, reaching the grand final, will present the Sunday night show alongside Jennifer Zamparelli when it returns to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in January.

“Having been a contestant on the show, I know exactly how nerve-wracking and magical it all is – the glitter, the graft, the laughs – and I honestly can’t wait to be part of it from this side of the stage,” Fox said.

“It’s such an iconic show and a real full-circle moment for me.”

The series is made for RTÉ by independent production company ShinAwiL.