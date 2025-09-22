Traitors Ireland evictee Joanna left ‘heartbroken, devastated’ by online backlash

Traitors Ireland contestant Joanna Masiarek said she branded her fellow players “mean girls” in the heat of the moment and has since been heartbroken at the backlash against them on social media.

She was eliminated at the end of a divisive “round table” segment on the RTÉ reality television gameshow on Sunday – at the end of which she accused the other woman contestants of banding together against her, describing them as “mean girls”.

The scene has provoked a strong online reaction: some feel Ms Masiarek should have been more open with the show’s other “faithfuls” while others believe she was unfairly singled out.

Much of the criticism has descended into online abuse.

“I’d like everybody to remember we were in a TV show. But there are real people with real feelings. I wouldn’t like this comment to hurt everybody. I’m devastated seeing all the comments online today. I’m heartbroken because I didn’t think that something I felt at the moment would have such an impact,” she said.

“I can’t imagine how all the girls are feeling. I’m getting so many messages and horrible comments.

“I can’t even imagine what they are going through. But when you’re there you are thinking about the present moment that you are in.”

[ The Traitors craic, wit and wolfhounds has restored my pride in Ireland ]

In the show, contestants are divided into “Faithfuls” and “Traitors” at Slane Castle and scheme against each other. As each episode passes, contestants are eliminated until one, or more, is left as the winner of a cash jackpot.

There is no bad blood between Ms Masiarek and the other players, and she is looking forward to reuniting with them before Tuesday night’s series finale.

“Some of the comments I’ve seen, they’re really shocking. I do consider myself lucky not being on the receiving end. But as someone that’s empathetic, to see my friends going through that – it’s really forceful,” she said.

Ms Masiarek, who is based in Kildare, is the second Traitors Ireland contestant to speak out about toxic online responses to the series – a huge ratings smash for RTÉ – on social media.

Katelyn, who was eliminated earlier, said trolls singled her out because of her gender, saying: “I don’t think I did anything that justified some of the commentary I got.”

Ms Masiarek said she had reacted sharply at the round table because of a suggestion she had been manipulating the truth.

Having come out as queer, she has set herself the goal of always being true to herself. Having her integrity questioned was deeply hurtful, she said.

“Since I came out to myself and to the world, and living as a queer woman who wants to be true to herself, I’ve said I will never lie. And those are the things that I’m saying to my [daughters]: do not lie, because it will always catch you. That being used against me. That’s where all the emotion came out,” she said.