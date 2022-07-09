Sopranos cast lead tributes to ‘truly irreplaceable’ Tony Sirico

The cast of the Sopranos have led tributes to the “truly irreplaceable” Tony Sirico. The actor, known for his portrayal of Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in the the hugely successful show, died at an assisted living facility in Florida on Friday, aged 79.

Sirico also starred in other gangster films and shows including Lilyhammer, A Bronx Tale and Goodfellas.

Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti in the Sopranos, said there was “no one else” like Sirico, who he described as “my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime”.

“Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known,” he said, sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram.

“I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr Jennifer Melfi on the Sopranos, said she had “a lifetime of memories” with Sirico.

“I adore Tony Sirico,” she wrote, sharing two pictures of the pair together. “A stand up guy who always had my back and who loved my children and my parents.

“I have a lifetime of memories with Tony— starting with Goodfellas to The Sopranos and way beyond— but my God, did we have fun doing the Bensonhurst Spelling Bee—I’m still laughing.

“I hope he’s in heaven cracking everybody up now. Love you, my Pal…rest in peace.”

A statement posted on Facebook by his brother Robert Sirico thanked fans for their condolences and asked for privacy following the news.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” the statement read.

“The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.”

Sirico is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

He is due to be buried on Wednesday, July 13th in New York, the city where he was born on July 29th, 1942.

Prior to acting he was convicted of several crimes and arrested more than 20 times.

His past is reported to have influenced his acting career and he was well known for his portrayal of unsavoury characters in films. - PA