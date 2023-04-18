Hamilton coming to Dublin next year for nine-week run

Lin-Manuel Miranda (centre) as Alexander Hamilton in the musical Hamilton in New York. Photograph: Sara Krulwich/The New York Times

Hamilton, one of the highest-grossing Broadway musicals of all time, will soon come to Dublin for a nine-week run, it has been announced.

Fans of the cult-following show will have to wait until next year to see their favourite songs and characters live, with performances scheduled at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from September 17th to November 16th 2024.

Hamilton tells the life story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through song and rap. Millions of fans listen to recordings of the original Broadway cast every month, with top songs receiving more than 200 million streams to date on Spotify alone.

Stephen Faloon, general manager of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Tuesday: “After eight years since it premiered on Broadway, we’re delighted to announce that the Tony award-winning, Olivier award-winning, Pulitzer award-winning musical Hamilton is finally coming to our fine shores next year.

“It’s an incredible musical that I think has actually almost redefined what a musical can be,” he said. “It’s got the best of different music genres like jazz, R&B, hip-hop, pop music and, of course, brilliant musical theatre. All of these genres have combined to make a really spellbinding and truly wonderful musical that has just captivated millions and millions of people around the world.

“We wouldn’t normally announce a show so far in advance but because this show is so brilliant and iconoclastic, we couldn’t help but get it out there now.”

The show broke records for its critical acclaim on the awards circuit and has been described as one of the most expensive shows to see on stage. A new company for the show’s Ireland and UK tour is yet to be announced, but if its globetrotting run is anything to go by, fans are unlikely to be disappointed.

The musical, which was the brainchild of the now globally famous Lin-Manuel Miranda, began off-Broadway in 2015, and soon took the stage by storm, touring North America three times and enjoying a run at the West End in 2017.

Miranda is renowned for his original musical In the Heights, a slew of successful theatre productions and work in movies such as Encanto, Moana, Tick, Tick... Boom! and Star Wars.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, April 28th, from 9am at the usual ticketing outlets