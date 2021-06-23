Chris Brown under investigation for alleged battery of woman

R&B singer Chris Brown is being investigated for the alleged battery of a woman in Los Angeles.

A police spokesperson told NBC News that Brown is accused of hitting the unnamed woman during an argument. The alleged incident is said to have occurred on Friday, June 18th. Officers had been called to a residence in the San Fernando Valley area on that date.

Brown has not been charged with an offence and has not commented on the allegations. Police said the case would be referred to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office.

Brown broke through in 2005 and has released nine US top 10 albums since, the most recent, 2019’s Indigo, topping the chart.

He has frequently been accused of assaulting women. He served probation time and community service after pleading guilty to physically assaulting his then girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He later broke his probation in a separate incident, and in 2014 was sentenced to a year in prison.

In 2016, a woman alleged that he had threatened her with a gun, and another woman that year alleged he had punched her in a Las Vegas nightclub – Brown denied both incidents. In 2017, former girlfriend Karrueche Tran alleged Brown had made violent threats against her, and obtained a five-year restraining order against him. – Guardian