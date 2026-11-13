Sky News issues apology to Kneecap over ‘unfounded’ remarks

Kneecap performing at Wembley Arena, London, in April. Photograph: The New York Times

British broadcaster Sky News has issued an apology to Kneecap over “unfounded” remarks made by a contributor about the group.

In an on-air statement, a presenter said the contributor’s remarks about the alleged use of Slapps – strategic litigation against public participation – “may have created a misleading impression”.

“We sincerely apologise to Kneecap for this,” the statement concluded.

Slapps are typically characterised as cases brought by wealthy or powerful individuals to obstruct or deter journalists, campaigners or others from speaking out on matters of public interest.

The remarks were made in a broadcast on November 6th.

Kneecap are a hip-hop trio who perform partly in the Irish language. The group’s members are Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

Formed in Belfast in 2017, they have released two albums and also featured in an eponymous biopic film in 2024.