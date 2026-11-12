CMAT joins Philomena Begley for surprise performance in Belfast

Philomena Begley and CMAT perform Blanket on the Ground to celebrate Begley's Lifetime Achievement award at the NI Music Prize event in Belfast's Ulster Hall. Photograph: Carrie Davenport

Singer-songwriter CMAT made a surprise appearance at a NI Music Prize event in Belfast’s Ulster Hall, performing alongside country star Philomena Begley.

Begley (84) was recognised with a lifetime achievement award at the event and performed Blanket on the Ground with the Shamrock Showband, inviting CMAT to join her.

The audience response prompted an encore, organisers said.

Charlotte Dryden, chief executive of Oh Yeah Music Centre, organisers of the NI Music Prize, said: “We’ve had some incredible moments at the NI Music Prize over the years, but I don’t think we’ve ever experienced an atmosphere quite like that. Seeing Philomena Begley and CMAT together, with the entire Ulster Hall on its feet, was something really special.”

CMAT posted photographs of the pair together on social media, describing Begley as the “coolest woman alive”.

CMAT and Philomena Begley celebrate the latter's Lifetime Achievement award at the NI Music Prize event at Belfast's Ulster Hall. Photograph: Jim Corr

Begley, sometimes described at the “Queen of Country”, was celebrated for her 60-year career. She continues to tour, with dozens of dates listed for coming months.

The NI Music Prize marked its 15th anniversary on Wednesday night with a live event.

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Joshua Burnside won the PPL Album of the Year award for It’s Not Going To Be OK, while Chalk won Single of the Year, for Pain.

Composer and musician Neil Martin received an Outstanding Contribution to Music Award, presented by the actor Stephen Rea, a close friend.