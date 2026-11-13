Crime & Law

Customs net more than €280,000 worth of cocaine stashed in airline passenger’s suitcase lining

Man who had flown in from Cancún, Mexico, held in custody

Customs officers discovered the drugs concealed in false lining of a passenger's suitcase at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Revenue
Customs officers discovered the drugs concealed in false lining of a passenger's suitcase at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Revenue
Fri Nov 13 2026 - 15:521 MIN READ

A man has been arrested at Dublin Airport after more than a quarter of a million euro worth of cocaine was found stashed in false lining of his suitcase.

Revenue said they made the discovery of 2.8kg of the drug, worth an estimated €282,000, when they stopped the passenger who had arrived on a flight from Mexico on Wednesday.

Once discovered, officers removed several flattened plastic bags full of white powder.

Customs officers discovered the drugs concealed in false lining of a passenger's suitcase at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Revenue
Customs officers discovered the drugs concealed in false lining of a passenger's suitcase at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Revenue

In a statement on Friday, it said the man, aged in his 20s, was subsequently arrested by gardaí under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. Investigations are ongoing.

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“The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Cancún, Mexico, and discovered the drugs concealed in the false linings of a suitcase,” it said.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs through ports of entry.

Earlier this year, it seized more than 160kg of herbal cannabis valued at about €3.1 million in four incidents during anti-drug trafficking operations at Dublin Airport in the space of a week.

At about the same time, almost €7 million worth of cigarettes were confiscated at Dublin Port following routine risk profiling with the assistance of its mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog.

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