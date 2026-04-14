Clannad singer and harpist Moya Brennan dies in Co Donegal, aged 73

Musician Moya Brennan has died in Co Donegal, aged 73.

A family statement said the singer, harpist and songwriter, best known for her work with the group Clannad, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Moya (neé Máire Ní Bhraonain) was the eldest of nine children of Leo and Máire (Baba) Brennan.

Along with her siblings Ciarán, Pól, Deirdre, Leon, Enya (Eithne), Olive, Bartley and Brídín, she grew up in the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht in northwest Donegal.

She formed Clannad with three family members in the 1970s, initially performing mostly in the family pub, Leo’s Tavern.

After winning the Letterkenny Folk Festival in 1973, they embarked on a busy touring schedule – finding initial success in Europe, especially Germany. Their music was a blend of Irish traditional songs from Donegal and contemporary influences such as The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Mamas & The Papas and Joni Mitchell.

Known for their distinctive and haunting sound, their hits included The Theme from Harry’s Game, which they performed on Top Of The Pops.

Clannad perform their farewell Dublin concert at the 3Arena in February 2023. Photograph: Tom Honan

This success was followed by their musical scoring for the highly successful Robin of Sherwood TV series. and an international recording and touring career followed, spawning 19 albums and many awards, notably Ivor Novello (1982), Bafta (1984) and a Grammy (1999) along with Irish Meteor and BBC Folk Lifetime Achievement awards.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “deeply saddened at the passing of Moya Brennan - an iconic Irish voice.

“Along with her Clannad bandmates, Moya brought Irish folk music to the international stage. Deepest sympathies to Moya’s family and friends at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris also paid tribute to the musician, saying: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Moya Brennan. She was a musical icon with a unique voice of extraordinary beauty.

“She went from Gweedore to global renown with Clannad, bringing Irish music to the international audience.”

Singer Daniel O’Donnell said he and his wife sent their sympathies to Brennan’s family. “Majella and I are deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend Moya Brennan. A beautiful lady who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

“We send our sincere sympathy to her husband Tim, daughter Aisling, son Paul, her mother Baba and all the extended family at this very sad time. Rest in Peace Moya.”

Moya Brennan’s sister Eithne, also known as Enya, spent several years with Clannad before pursuing a solo career. Brennan herself also enjoyed a hugely successful solo career.

She was awarded an Emmy in 2011 for the US PBS documentary Music of Ireland, and an RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Lifetime Achievement in 2019, presented to her by president Michael D Higgins, who said “her name would be forever etched in the history of Irish music”.

Clannad performed their farewell Dublin concert in 2023, the 50th anniversary of the release of their debut album.

Brennan is survived by her husband Tim Jarvis, daughter Aisling and son Paul.