Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar win big in Grammys ceremony filled with anti-Ice sentiment

Bad Bunny receives the award for album of the year at the Grammys on Sunday. Photograph: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar took home major Grammy awards during a night that saw musicians hit back at Donald Trump’s deployment of US Immigration and Customs (Ice).

From Justin Bieber to Carole King, artists wore anti-Ice pins while others also spoke out during their speeches. Bad Bunny, who is performing at the Super Bowl next weekend, took home three awards, for album of the year, best música urbana album and global music performance, and used his time on stage to call out anti-immigration sentiment.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say Ice out,” he said. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we’re humans and we are Americans ... The only thing more powerful than hate is love so please we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them, we love our people, we love our families and that’s the way to do it, we love.” Bad Bunny has become the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year.

Billie Eilish, who won song of the year for Wildflower, also used her speech to speak to the same issue. “No one is illegal on stolen land,” she said on stage. “It’s really hard to know what to say or what to do right now. ... we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting.”

The award for best new artist went to Olivia Dean, presented by last year’s winner Chappell Roan. “I am up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant,” she said to applause. “I’m a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Olivia Dean accepting the best new artist award at the Grammys. Photograph: Chris Torres/EPA

Lamar became the most-awarded rapper in Grammys history, breaking Jay Z’s record, after he won five awards, including record of the year for Luther with SZA, rap song and rap album. Lamar has now won 27 Grammys, after he also picked up five last year. “I’m not good at talking about myself but I express it through the music,” he said on stage.

“Please don’t fall into despair,” SZA said during their speech. “We can go on, we need each other ... we’re not governed by the government, we’re governed by God.”

Kehlani, who picked up two R&B awards for her song Folded, said during a red carpet interview: “I wanted to say f**k Ice. I think everybody – we’re too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country, so it’s brainless to me.”

Gloria Estefan also spoke out in the press room after her win for best tropical Latin album. “I don’t think anyone would say we want a free-for-all at the border,” she said. “But what is happening is not at all criminals being arrested. These are people that have families that have contributed to this country for decades. Little children – there’s hundreds of children in detention centres ... I hope that our government listens to our plea for humanity, which is the main thing we need.”

The anti-Ice comments follow on from celebrities speaking out at the Sundance film festival, from Olivia Wilde to Natalie Portman.

Lady Gaga took home awards for pop vocal album and dance-pop recording. “I just wanna say for women in music, I know sometimes when you’re in the studio with a bunch of guys it can be hard but I urge you to always listen to yourself,” she said in her speech.

In a surprise win, Lola Young beat out Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter for the pop solo performance award.

Steven Spielberg achieved Egot status – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – after winning for best music film for the documentary Music for John Williams, which he produced. He called the win “deeply meaningful” and has joined fellow Egots Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Elton John and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Major country awards were won by Jelly Roll for contemporary country album, Chris Stapleton for country solo performance, and Tyler Childers for country song.

Joni Mitchell also won her 11th Grammy for best historical album while the first ever Grammy for best album cover went to Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia. Golden by Huntr/x from the Netflix smash hit KPop: Demon Hunters was also named best song made for visual media.

Trevor Noah, hosting for the last time, called the Grammys “the best concert money can’t buy” in his opening speech before a night filled with A-list performers including Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Tyler, the Creator and Bieber who performed in just his gym shorts. Noah said he decided to not return as host because he “believes in term limits” and wanted to set an example.

He also joked that Nicki Minaj, who has recently gone Maga, was not in the building, which led to a roar of applause. “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” he said.

The night saw emotional star-led in memoriam segments including Post Malone paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Lauryn Hill paying tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack while also reuniting with Wyclef Jean on stage.

Nominated artists who went home empty-handed included Carpenter, Bieber and Hayley Williams.

Last year saw Beyoncé win her first ever album of the year award with Lamar, Carpenter and Charli XCX also winning major awards. – Guardian