Kneecap pull out of TRNSMT festival in Scotland

Kneecap have announced that their performance at the Scottish festival TRNSMT in July will not go ahead and will be replaced with a date at an O2 Academy venue.

Posting on X, the band said: “To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry … it is out of our hands.

“Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will. To try to make up for it, we will be at your O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8th.”

They also quoted that the decision was “due to concerns expressed by the police about safety at the event, Kneecap can no longer perform at TRNSMT”.

Separately, the rap trio claimed last week that a campaign is being mounted to prevent their performance at Glastonbury this summer.

The group told the crowd at a surprise gig at the 100 Club in central London last Thursday night that they were being used as a “scapegoat” because they “spoke about the genocide [in Gaza]” at the Coachella music festival in the US last month.

A Met police spokesman said a policing plan was in place around 100 Club event “to ensure it passes off safely”.

On Wednesday last, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (27), who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged by UK police with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hizbullah at a gig in London last November. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18th.

The rap trio called the charge “political policing” which it said was intended to stifle criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza. - Press Association