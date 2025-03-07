Fontaines DC win RTÉ Choice Music Prize album of the year

Fontaines DC won album of the year at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize awards on Thursday for their acclaimed album Romance.

Nine other artists had been in the running for album of the year, including Kneecap, A Lazarus Soul, Curtisy, Orla Gartland, NewDad, Niamh Regan, Róis, Silverbacks and Sprints.

The Dublin indie rock band’s win comes days after they were named international group of the year at the Brit Awards for the second time. They are currently on tour in Australia. Accepting the award on their behalf, Irish-Palestinian artist Róisín El Cherif recited a passage from Enemy of the Sun by Palestinian poet Samih al-Qasim.

Fontaines DC were chosen from the shortlist by a panel of 11 Irish music media professionals and industry experts and will receive a prize fund of €10,000, provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).

Belfast singer Jordan Adetunji was named Irish artist of the year, winning the award over Jazzy, CMAT, Kneecap and Fontaines DC. Adetunji was also nominated for breakthrough artist and song of the year, with his Brit Award and Grammy-nominated track Kehlani.

Currently touring in the US, the singer accepted his award from Los Angeles via video message describing it as “a blessing”.

“I’m so gassed about this. It just feels great to finally be recognised,” Adetunji said.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap were named breakthrough artist of the year, beating out Biig Piig, Kingfishr, Sprints and Jordan Adetunji.

Addressing the audience in a video message, band members Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh) and DJ Próvaí (J.J Ó Dochartaigh) said they were “delighted” to win but could not make it to the awards due to touring commitments in New Zealand.

Kabin Crew and Lisdoonvarna Crew’s song The Spark was voted RTÉ Choice Music Prize song of the year, having been selected from a shortlist of 10 songs by public vote. The rap groups took to the stage to kick off proceedings with an energetic live performance of their Grammy longlisted viral hit.

Accepting the award, a member of Kabin Crew said it felt “absolutely amazing” to win.

“I’m so happy we’ve won this award, and so is everyone else in Cork I’d say.”

Others who had been shortlisted for song of the year at the awards included Jazzy, CMAT, Picture This and Hozier.

Enya’s Watermark was named classic Irish album of the year.

The annual music awards were held in Vicar Street, Dublin, on Thursday. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the prize. Hosted by Tracy Clifford, the show was broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM, with a TV-special set to be aired on RTÉ2 later this month.