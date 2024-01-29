Longitude reveals headliners for 2024 festival

Doja Cat, who will headline the second day of this year's Longitude festival in Dublin's Marlay Park. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Central Cee and Doja Cat have been announced as headliners for Longitude’s 2024 festival in Marlay Park in Dublin.

Other acts performing at the two-day festival include Becky Hill, 21 Savage, Belters Only, blk, D-Block Europe, Sonny Fodera, Joel Corry, Jazzy and Kenya Grace.

Central Cee and Becky Hill will take to the stage on Saturday, June 29th, with Doja Cat and 21 Savage hitting Marlay Park on the Sunday.

Central Cee rose to prominence in 2020 with singles Day in the Life and Loading, and achieved further success with his single Doja in 2022, before releasing Sprinter in June 2023, which became his first UK number-one single.

Grammy Award-winning superstar Doja Cat’s Longitude performance will be her first Irish show since 2018. She released her fourth studio album, Scarlet, in 2023, which featured the single Paint the Town Red – the first rap song of the year to reach number one on the Billboard hot 100 chart.

US rapper 21 Savage makes his Irish debut at the festival, with more acts to be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 2nd February at 12pm.

Day tickets start at €99.90, with two-day tickets at €199.50, available on ticketmaster.ie.

Longitude’s 2023 headliners included DJ Calvin Harris and rapper Travis Scott.