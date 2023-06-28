Longitude 2023 at Marlay Park, Dublin: Who’s playing, ticket information, how to get there and more

It’s that time of year again: festival season. Longitude returns to Marlay Park, south Dublin, this weekend, with a jam-packed line-up for festivalgoers. Marlay Park has been home to Longitude since 2013, with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Solange and J Cole – to name a few – making headline appearances in past years. In keeping with those precedents, this year’s event does not fall short of A-listers and genres (dance, hip hop/rap, pop and much more). Music fans are surely in for a treat.

When and where is it?

Longitude will take place in Marlay Park, south Dublin, from Saturday, July 1st to Sunday, July 2nd.

What time should I arrive?

Gate opening times are from 1.30pm, and the event will finish at about 11pm on both days. There are no camping facilities on site. Stage times are yet to be announced, so keep an eye on longitude.ie and their social media pages for details.

Who is playing?

Saturday’s line-up includes Dublin DJ Chantel Kavanagh, British singer-songwriter Raye, Irish duo Belters Only, Scottish headliner DJ Calvin Harris and many more. You can view Saturday’s full line-up here. Sunday’s line-up includes three-piece R&B group Flo, American rappers Joey Bada$$ and Lil Tjay, and headline act Travis Scott. You can view Sunday’s full line-up here.

READ MORE

How do I get there – and home again?

Concertgoers have been asked to book and plan transport in advance to allow at least an extra two hours travel time to and from Marlay Park. Organisers have said delays are “inevitable” and fans are encouraged to use the special event transport outlined below.

By bus: Buses will transport fans to Marlay Park. Marathon Coaches are operating a bus service on both days from Custom House Quay in the city centre direct to the concert grounds. Buses are from 11am and tickets can be purchased here. A number of national and regional operators are also providing bus services to the event. See longitude.ie for more information. If you are travelling to Marlay Park in a private minibus, coach or bus, event organisers ask that you register the details in advance at enquiries@festivalrepublic.com.

By Luas: Take the Luas green line from the city centre to Dundrum or Balally, both are a 35-minute walk to the site. A shuttle bus from Dundrum Luas stop to the venue will run every 30 minutes from 12pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

By car: Car parking at Marlay Park is extremely limited and traffic delays should be expected. Plan your route in advance and follow the event signage. The car park entrance is located on College Road and is accessed via Whitechurch Road. The organisers recommend the SuperValu car park on Ballinteer Avenue as a suitable spot for drop-off and collection by car. There will be road closures surrounding Marlay Park on the day.

By taxi: Following the concert, a passenger pickup point will be facilitated on the Brehon Field Road. However, the organisers have said they cannot guarantee taxis will be available.

Accessible parking must be booked in advance. You can contact accessireland@festivalrepublic.com to register.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing, Saturday and weekend tickets are sold out, but you might be lucky enough to pinch a resale ticket. Tickets for Sunday are still available and can be purchased here. Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, last month advised fans to download their tickets to their phones before getting to the park as there is no guarantee of internet connection at the gates of Marlay Park.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event. There are no readmissions to the concert, so once you leave there’s no getting back in.

Supt Tomás Gormley of Tallaght Garda station told a preconcert press conference last month: “There will be a big policing operation in place which will impact our policing commitments around the rest of the district,” adding his “number one priority” was keeping eventgoers and the surrounding community safe.

Can I take photographs at the festival?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting that Saturday will be mainly dry and sunny but with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 21 degrees. Festivalgoers should bring their raincoats on Sunday, as rain showers and lower temperatures of 17 degrees are expected.