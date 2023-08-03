Sinéad O’Connor’s remains released to her family following autopsy

Sinéad O'Connor (56) was found dead by London Metropolitan Police officers in her apartment in Brixton last week. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The remains of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who was found dead in her London apartment last week, have been released to her family.

John Thompson, the clerk of the London Inner South district for Southwark Coroners Court, confirmed to The Irish Times that an “autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death” before the release of her body to her family.

The autopsy report may not be received “for some weeks”, according to a statement issued by Mr Thompson on behalf of the senior coroner, Andrew Harris. It said the conclusion will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

Ms O’Connor (56) was found dead by London Metropolitan Police officers in her apartment just off Coldharbour Lane in Brixton last Wednesday, sparking an outpouring of emotion and tributes from fans and celebrities in Ireland and across the world.

It is believed that she had been living back in London for just a few weeks prior to her death, which police said was not suspicious. Her death was announced by her family, who said they were “devastated”.

Tributes were made to Ms O’Connor in vigils in Dublin and also in London, where more than 500 people gathered last Thursday for an evening of remembrance at the London Irish Centre in Camden. One of the biggest Dublin vigils took place at City Hall in Dublin last Sunday.