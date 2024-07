Donald Trump with Macauley Culkin in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Who has yet to direct an Alien film? David Fincher

Ridley Scott

Paul Verhoeven

James Cameron Who came before PT Flea, Yeti, the Underminer, Mack and many, many more? Hamm

Rex

Mr Potato Head

Slinky Dog Which Scott Joplin tune was the biggest hit from The Sting soundtrack (1973)? The Entertainer

Solace

Easy Winners

Pineapple Rag Who never played the title character in an Alan Parker film? Kevin Spacey

Robert Carlyle

Scott Baio

Matthew Modine What is Donald Trump’s only line in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York? “Back and to the left.”

“Down the hall and to the left.”

“You’re fired!”

“Nobody’s perfect” Which of these stars was not born in Liverpool?





Neil Jordan’s Michael Collins was only nominated for which two Oscars? Score and Cinematography

Cinematography and Actor

Screenplay and Supporting Actor

Score and Director Who is the odd professional out? Greg Focker

Annie Wilkes

Mildred Ratchett

Sam Loomis Who was not confined to Stalag Luft III? Angus Hudson

Illya Kuryakin

Jim Rockford

Siegfried Farnon Who is the odd author out? Pierre Choderlos de Laclos

EL Doctrow

Michael Ondaatje

Ken Kesey

