Poem of the week: Banagher Fair

… why should we care/ If a rose, a hedge, a crocus are uprooted/

Like corpses, remote, crushed, mutilated?

from The War Horse by Eavan Boland

On an autumn night, the road is clear,

the fair green seething in its concrete grave.

Nowhere to hitch a horse, nowhere

to pasture the thousand ghostly sheep



that flood the narrow road,

caught in the streetlamp’s amber.

Along Church Street, they turn,

horses, sheep, cattle, quick as clouds

passing across the moon,

seeking the green that fed them

through famine, tithes, and civil war –

whinnies echo on St Rynagh’s gravestones.

Through years of unpaved roads

and ambushed mail cars they canter,

the jingle of a sulky carried on the breeze,

hooves sparking on vanished cobbles.

We behind our curtains hear only

the passing music of cartwheels, a bridle bell.

We wake in the morning,

expect to find the streets

awash with muck,

farmers and tanglers slapping hands,

an old woman with a piss-pot

walking the throng shouting

Cack in me can, young man!

Instead, an absence ripens

into bitter sloes that dot

the hedgerows we pass

as we pull on masks,

walk aimless circuits,

yearn for the keen

of a single hoof-beat.

Jessica Traynor’s debut collection, Liffey Swim (Dedalus Press, 2014), was shortlisted for the Strong/Shine Award and her second collection, The Quick, was a 2019 Irish Times poetry choice.