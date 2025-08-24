Author Ragnar Jónasson: ‘There are a lot of Irish genes in the Icelandic population’

Tell us about your new thriller, The Mysterious Case of the Missing Crime Writer. It is inspired by the time Agatha Christie went missing and is a real love letter to crime fiction itself, full of references to golden-age detective novels

As a fan of the golden age and detective fiction, I had great fun writing about the disappearance of a mystery writer. I also hope to give readers an insight into why people write and what writing means to an author.

Christie also inspired its predecessor, Death at the Sanatorium

Absolutely, and each book (there will be three) will include a reading list of golden age books the detective is reading.

You have translated 14 Agatha Christie novels into Icelandic. Which is your favourite and how did it deepen your appreciation?

Of the ones I translated, Death on the Nile; an iconic book that had never before been published in Icelandic. Also, Lord Edgware Dies, an early Poirot which took me years to finish because one of the clues was impossible to translate.

Tell me about The Darkness TV series, based on the first novel in your Hulda series. It stars Lena Olin and is directed by Lasse Hallstrom

I was on set as much as possible; a magical experience. I was very fortunate to work with two Academy Award nominees, Lena and Lasse, along with an amazing cast and crew.

You first made your name with the Dark Iceland series. Your grandparents were a big influence?

The Dark Iceland series is set in Siglufjordur, where my grandparents met and lived for decades. I’ve visited every summer since I was born, and when I was a boy my parents and grandparents were always encouraging me to write, and the house in Siglufjordur was filled with books.

Your novel Outside is being developed for the screen by Ridley Scott

That will hopefully be another big adventure. We are in the process of developing the story as a feature film, with Ridley as one of the producers.

Tell us about Dimma Pictures, your TV and film production company. The first project is a series adaptation of your psychological thriller The Girl Who Died (2021), starring Anna Friel

I am truly excited about this venture. Anna is a fantastic actress and I can’t wait to bring our story to the screen. We are also hoping to produce an adaptation of my Dark Iceland series soon.

You are co-founder and co-chair of the crime festival Iceland Noir. Why is crime writing so strong in Scandinavia? Is there something in the extreme weather, the dark nights, the stark terrain?

Icelandic nature is unpredictable, and there is a strong sense of isolation, which works well for dark crime fiction.

Iceland is a bókaþjóð’, a “book nation”. Why is this?

Our heritage is the Icelandic sagas, which were written on calfskin in the middle ages, and our identity is that we are a nation of storytellers.

Are you aware of Iceland’s strong Irish links?

Absolutely. There is only one letter that separates us, and the ties are historically very strong. There are a lot of Irish genes in the Icelandic population.

Do you have favourite Irish writers?

So many. To name a few: Colm Tóibín, Sally Rooney, Liz Nugent and Agatha Christie scholar Dr John Curran.

Which projects are you working on?

A ghost story, an Icelandic 1980s mystery, a golden age Christmas novella, a golden age 1930s mystery, a film screenplay and a secret project connected to Ireland.

Have you ever made a literary pilgrimage?

I’ve stayed many times in Agatha Christie’s summer house, Greenway.

What is the best writing advice you have heard?

Write something every day.

Who do you admire the most?

My two daughters, Kira and Natalia.

You are supreme ruler for a day. Which law do you pass or abolish?

I would encourage changes that would secure the preservation of our beautiful Icelandic language.

Which current book, film and podcast would you recommend?

Marble Hall Murders by Anthony Horowitz; All of Us Strangers, starring my favourite actor, Irish man Andrew Scott; The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy.

Which public event affected you most?

The summit in Reykjavik in 1986 between Reagan and Gorbachev was a memorable moment for a 10-year-old boy, and put our small island on the world map.

The most remarkable place you have visited?

Bhutan.

Your most treasured possession?

A wood-bound cabin trunk formerly owned by Agatha Christie.

What is the most beautiful book you own?

My two signed Agatha Christie books, and my collection of first edition Philo Vance books by SS Van Dine.

Which writers, living or dead, would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Agatha Christie, SS Van Dine, Ellery Queen (both authors), Josephine Tey and Ngaio Marsh.

The best and worst things about where you live?

The silence of nature on a beautiful summer’s day is the best thing; the Icelandic weather generally is the worst.

What is your favourite quotation?

“But all the clocks in the city Began to whirr and chime: ‘O let not Time deceive you, You cannot conquer Time.” – WH Auden

Who is your favourite fictional character?

Hercule Poirot.

A book to make me laugh?

Anything by Icelandic author Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir; she writes beautifully and with humour.

A book that might move me to tears?

The Great Gatsby, final paragraph.